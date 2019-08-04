David Kimowitz Dead: Stand Up Comedy Club Owner Was 40 Years Old

David Kimowitz was the owner of Stand Up Comedy Club in New York City. He died on August 3 at the age of 40.

Kimowitz was the owner and operator, along with his wife, Laura Kimowitz, of The Stand Restaurant and Comedy Club close to Union Square in New York City.

Police were called to Kimowtiz’s home in Maplewood in north New Jersey at around 6 a.m. on the morning of August 3, Essex County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly said in a press release. Property records show that Kimowitz lived with his family along Walton Road in Maplewood, the center of the police investigation. Fennelly said that a woman was found wounded outside of the home with stab wounds, she was rushed to Beth Israel Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. That woman is reported to have been the nanny of the family who lived in the home.

Her employer was found dead inside of the house. David Kimowitz has not been confirmed by authorities as the victim of the stabbing. At the time of writing, there have been no arrests made. Investigators do not believe that this was a murder/suicide.

Kimowitz’s death was confirmed in a tweet from comedian Matt Davis who wrote on Twitter on the morning of August 4, “God damn this news about David Kimowitz. RIP, sir.” While comedian Daniel Lobell wrote on Facebook, “RIP David Kimowitz the world will miss you!” Comedian Chris Millhouse also paid tribute writing, “RIP David Kimowitz, such a tragedy & my condolences to his family.”

A neighbor told NorthJersey.com that she had spoken with Kimowitz’s brother on the day of the attack. That neighbor said Kimowitz’s brother said the comedy club owner and his family’s nanny had been killed.

NBC New York was the first to report that the victims of the stabbing were an au pair and her employer. The station, citing sources, said that the nanny had managed to escape from her attacker but that he caught up to her outside of the home.

TapIntoSOMA reports that Kimowitz’s wife and their two preschool-aged children were on vacation at the Jersey Shore at the time of the stabbing. The website goes on to say, citing neighbors, that the nanny’s boyfriend was seen in the neighborhood on the night before Kimowitz and his nanny were killed.

