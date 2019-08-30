Jack Dorsey’s Twitter Account Hacked

Jack Dorsey’s Twitter account has been hacked by a group who call themselves “The Chuckling Squad,” and who have hacked the accounts of James Charles, Shane Dawson, and others in the past.

The tweets began on Friday afternoon. Dorsey’s account tweeted the n-word in multiple instances, writing in one tweet, “Intel is there’s a bomb at Twitter HQ #ChucklingHella #ChucklingSquad”

Above the series of inflammatory tweets, you can still see Dorsey’s pinned tweet, which reads, “We’re committing Twitter to help increase the collective health, openness, and civility of public conversation, and to hold ourselves publicly accountable towards progress.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Twitter Co-Founder’s Account Hacked by the ‘Chuckling Squad’

In one of the tweets posted on Friday, Dorsey’s hacked account retweeted another account that said, “nazi germany did nothing wrong.”

This is a similar trend that has taken place with accounts hacked by the “Chuckling Squad” in the past. Usually, Twitter is able to kick the hackers off the account in a matter of hours. When Charles’ account was hacked last week, many of the tweets were similarly racist and anti-semitic, with one tweet that read, “Going to japan with @loganpaul and find some dead [n-words]”

Dorsey’s hacked account also seemed to offer shoutouts to a number of individuals, via apparent nicknames. He wrote “Shoutout Debug, Corey, NuBLoM, Joe, Owen, & Aqua #ChucklingHella”

To prove the connection between Dorsey’s hacked account and the other hacked accounts, there was a shared tweet between Dorsey and Charles’ hacked accounts. Specifically, both hacked accounts retweeted a line by a man named OwenBDK, who wrote, “James Charles got some nice booty.”

This is a developing post and will be updated.