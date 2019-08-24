James Charles’ Twitter Account Hacked & Flooded With Racist Tweets

James Charles’ Twitter account was hacked on Saturday; the account was eventually shut down and Charles lost his verified status. Charles’ account has since been restored.

The hacked account tweeted a number of obscene statements early on Saturday, which many people received as push notifications. Thanks to user screenshots, one can see that the hacker or hackers changed Charles’ Twitter handle several times, which was what led to his losing a verified status.

Some of the handles that were used were @Jamesch85361786 and @ChucklingRN. Many of the tweets that came from the subsequent handles were flat out inappropriate, others bordering on racist.

One tweet read, “Going to japan with @loganpaul and find some dead [n-words]”

Another tweet read, “I like to f*ck cats w @ShaneDawson”

Here’s what you need to know:

Charles’ Hack Comes a Day After Shane Dawson’s Twitter Hack

Just yesterday, influencer and YouTube personality Shane Dawson endured a similar hack into his Twitter account, which led to a flood of inappropriate tweets.

One of those tweets by Dawson’s hackers explicitly attacked Charles, calling him a homophobic slur, while another tweet claimed “Nazi Germany did nothing wrong,” according to Metro UK.

Many on Twitter have attributed both Charles’ and Dawson’s hacked Twitter accounts to a group called the “Chuckling Squad.” In fact, one user even went out of their way to ask the Chuckling Squad to hack influencer Jeffree Star’s account.

One fan wrote of the chaos, “I wonder if James Charles knows he’s been hacked or whether he’s fast asleep and might wake up to all kinds of drama just curious tbh”

This is a developing post and will be updated.