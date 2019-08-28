Linda O’Leary, Kevin O’Leary’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Linda O’Leary is “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary’s wife. The couple has two children together, a son named Trevor, and a daughter named Savannah.

On August 24, Kevin and Linda O’Leary were involved in a fatal boat crash on Lake Joseph in Ontario, Canada, around 130 miles north of Toronto. TMZ reported that Linda was driving the boat at the time of the crash, which occurred around 11 p.m. One man was killed, he has been described as a 64-year-old man from Florida. Another woman, a 48-year-old Canadian citizen suffered “significant brain damage.”

The TMZ report says that the O’Leary’s boat collided with the other boat, which is described as being larger. The O’Leary boat went over the bow of the other boat and hit the man. A person on the O’Leary boat suffered minor injuries. Linda passed a breathalyzer test at the scene. A rep for the family said in part, “Out of respect for the families who have lost loved ones and to fully support the ongoing investigation, I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time. My thoughts are with all the families affected.”

Here’s what you need to know about Linda O’Leary:

1. The O’Leary’s Were Married in 1990 But Split in 2011 Before Reconciling in 2013

In 2011, Kevin O’Leary announced that he and Linda had decided to split up. The couple was married in 1990. However, in 2013, they announced a reconciliation. Kevin O’Leary is quoted in the above video of saying of balancing the demands of married life and business, “In a successful growing business, it eats your time alive. Then later in life, you can provide for your family things that many others can’t have. But because you sacrificed, you’re then given the reward of freedom.”

2. Linda O’Leary Is the Vice-President of Marketing for O’Leary Wines

Linda O’Leary serves as the vice president of marketing for O’Leary Wines, according to her Twitter bio. On Twitter, Linda also says that she is a board member of the National Ballet of Canada. The O’Leary family divides their time between Muskoka in Ontario, Boston in the U.S. and in Switzerland.

Kevin O’Leary writes on the website for O’Leary Fine Wines, “I would never put my name on a bottle that I wouldn’t drink myself and serve to friends and family.” Kevin O’Leary adds that he was introduced to fine wine through his stepfather, George.

Upon releasing the wine in 2015, Kevin said in a press release that Linda had a “remarkable palate for wine.” He added that his wife had an amazing ability to distinguish one region from another. Kevin also writes, “A marriage based on a good wine cellar can last forever.” The couple’s wine is made with Vintage Wine Estate winemakers in California.

3. Linda’s Son, Trevor, Is a Prominent DJ, While Savannah O’Leary Is a Filmmaker

Linda and Kevin O’Leary’s son, Trevor, is a prominent DJ and music producer. While their daughter, Savannah, a producer, director and editor, according to her official website. Savannah O’Leary says on that bio that she is the head of video at Purpose, a company that works with UNICEF, among others. Savannah studied film production at New York University Tisch.

On Purpose’s website, Savannah is described as “pursuing her passion for innovative, mixed-media approaches and exceptional stories.” Prior to working at Purpose, Savannah was a multimedia producer with the Huffington Post.

4. Kevin Once Said He’d ‘Still Be in the Same Boat’ Without Linda By His Side

Kevin O’Leary has paid multiple tributes to his wife on social media over the last number of years. In February 2017, Kevin O’Leary tweeted, “Happy Valentine’s Day Linda. When I met you I had nothing, and I’d still be in the same boat without you by my side. I’m a lucky man.”

While on International Women’s Day in March 2017, Kevin tweeted, “I owe my successes to two women. My late mother Georgette, and my wife Linda. I’m inspired by both every day.” On the same day in March 2018, Kevin O’Leary said, “And while it goes without saying, I still can’t say it enough… I wouldn’t be half the person I am today without three of the most brilliant and impressive women I’ve ever met. My wife Linda, daughter Savannah, and of course, my late mother Georgette.” In addition, pictures of Linda regularly feature on Kevin O’Leary’s photography website.

Kevin O’Leary has been a keen photographer for most of his life. Prior to his first photography exhibition, Kevin said, “My wife Linda showed extraordinary patience and editorial skills as I sought her opinion and recollection on thousands of images as I compiled and edited photographs at all times of the day and night.”

5. The O’Leary’s Own a Boat Named BatBoat

It is not clear what boat Linda O’Leary was driving when the crash occurred. In August 2018, Kevin posted on Instagram about his new boat saying: “Meet the new BatBoat!, I’m going to be surfing up a storm on this beast over the weekend. ”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School