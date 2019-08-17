‘End Domestic Terrorism’ & Antifa Protests in Portland: Where & When They Are Today

Today, two groups of protesters are likely to clash in Portland, Oregon. An “End Domestic Terrorism” rally is scheduled to happen today on Saturday, August 17, 2019. This protest is billing itself as an “Anti-Antifa” protest. Meanwhile, counterprotests by pro-Antifa groups are expected to happen at the same time. Meanwhile, another group has filed an injunction seeking to stop the End Domestic Terrorism rally today. Here are the details you need to know about these protests and when and where they are happening.

The Main Protests Are Starting at 11 a.m. Pacific

The End Domestic Terrorism Rally is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Pacific (2 p.m. Eastern) at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

A map of the where the rally is happening is embedded above.

Just .3 miles away is where one of the counter protests is happening at 6 SW Pine Street in Portland, Oregon, called Be the Spectacle. This is happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific.

Then at Battleship Oregon Memorial Marine Park, a Love Conquers Hate rally is happening from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Pacific.

This event is just about .2 miles away from the End Domestic Terrorism rally.

A Poop Bloc event is happening in the same location as the End Domestic Terrorism rally, starting one hour later at 12 p.m. Pacific.

Read on to learn more about all the events happening today.

The ‘End Domestic Terrorism’ Rally Is Organized by the Proud Boys & a Former InfoWars Staff Member

Up to 1,000 are expected to be there supporting the “End Domestic Terrorism” group. This rally is being organized by Joe Biggs, formerly with InfoWars. Proud Boys is also helping with the rally. The event’s Facebook page had said that Enrique Tarrio, a chairman of Proud Boys, was one of the organizers. The Facebook page for the event appears to have been taken down.

Joe Biggs is from Florida and a member of Proud Boys, Guardian reported. He’s a military veteran. On Facebook he asked followers to tone down the rhetoric after the FBI visited him. He asked supporters not ot bring weapons or start any fights, but only defend themselves if they are attacked, NBC News reported.

On August 15, Oregon Live reported that Patriot Prayer and its leader, Joey Gibson, were unsure if they would be attending. At the time, Gibson said he was going to turn himself into authorities on a felony riot charge from May, while his supporters had started a fundraiser for his legal fees. Joey Gibson later said in a video that he wasn’t necessarily planning to attend until he was told he was being charged with a felony. He told his supporters that they might be arrested “simply for standing on the sidewalk … and not being violent at all.”

His Facebook account posted today encouraging people to come to the event. Gibson was arrested Friday night. He wasn’t involved in planning the event, but later came out in full support of it.

Patriot Prayer has come out in support of the event, according to posts on their Facebook page today. They wrote about an emergency lawsuit filed that was trying to stop the protest:

They also wrote: “Good morning Patriots. Good morning Portland. Your President is paying attention. Let’s show them who we are, and let the other side show themselves for who they are. The world is watching.”

Other groups that may be attending include the Three Percenters, The Guardian noted.

These groups are saying the rally is a response to Andy Ngo’s injuries after he was hospitalized while reporting on a protest in June.

Oath Keepers has decided to NOT attend the event.

They said they are not attending. The webpage with the announcement is down, but an archived page shows their reasoning. They wrote, in part:

I wish I didn’t have to do this, but it must be done. I must make it clear that Oath Keepers will not be participating in the “End Domestic Terrorism” rally scheduled for this Saturday, August 17, 2019, which is being organized by Joe Biggs and the Proud Boys. I must also make it clear that Oath Keepers is NOT an organizer of this event, as has been erroneously reported by some media outlets. This event is being organized by Joe Biggs and the Proud Boys, not Oath Keepers. Oath Keepers was invited to attend, but we will not be attending. We fully support free speech, and we fully agree that Antifa is a domestic terrorist organization… … We have not seen adequate steps taken by the organizers to exclude known or suspected white nationalists from attending this event. Oath Keepers has a zero tolerance policy for white nationalism or any other ethno-nationalist ideology that discriminates along racial lines (as our bylaws make clear) and we do not, and cannot, knowingly associate with known or suspected white nationalists.

Rose City Antifa Is Planning a Counter-Protest

Rose City Antifa, a local pro-Antifa group in Portland, plans to have a counterprotest in the same location. They posted a call to action on their website, which you can see a screenshot of in the photo above. They wrote: “We call on the community to defend itself, as it has countless times before. We must tell these far-Right and neo-Nazi groups that they are not welcome in Portland, and their search for victims on our streets will not be tolerated! Join us on August 17 at Waterfront Park to defend Portland against far-Right attack!”

They had an event page for their counterprotest, but like the End Domestic Terrorism event page, it appears to have been taken down. Their Facebook page is still up, but it hasn’t had a post since 2016.

PopMob has said they will have a poop emoji parada contest and a band. They shared a lot of events that are happening today in protest:

The events include a Jewish Prayers and Buddhist Meditation that happened this morning, and a Vegans Unite Against Fascism that was at 9:30 a.m. Pacific.

At 10 a.m. Pacific, a PropMob – Juggle Against Fascism event is happening at 6 SW Pine Street in Oregon. “PopMob PDX is hosting a counter protest, called Be the Spectacle. They are calling for performers of all kinds, dancers, jugglers, acrobats, musicians, etc, to gather, in celebration of our diversity, and to send the message that violent and hateful bigots and their messages aren’t welcome on our streets.”

The main event, called Be the Spectacle, is happening at 10 a.m. Pacific at 6 SW Pine St. in Portland and it’s lasting until 1 p.m. Pacific, which means it will overlap with the “End Domestic Terrorism” event. Here’s a map of where that event is:

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pacific, The Love Conquers Hate Rally is happening at Battleship Oregon Memorial Marine Park. The event reads: “Join the NAACP Portland at Battleship Oregon Memorial, SW Naito between Pine and Oak. at 10am as we display how LOVE CONQUERS HATE – by displaying our diversity as a strength, with hopes to show the state that Portland strives to be a city where all people can safely and freely live, work, and participate in their day to day activities.”

At 10:17 a.m., a Red Scare – Antifascist Rally is happening alongside the Be the Spectacle rally. This one will last until 12:39 p.m. Pacific and will begin at the Japanese American Historical Plaza in Portland.

At 11 a.m. Pacific, the Unpresidented Brass Band is kicking off a Banana Bloc Dance Party. This will also take place at the Battleship Oregon Memorial Maine Park.

At 12 p.m. Pacific , people wearing poop emoji costumes will create a “Poop Bloc” event. This will be taking place at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park, in the same location as the End Domestic Terrorism Rally.

The Oregon Justice Resource Center Is Trying to Stop the End Domestic Terorrism Rally Today

The Oregon Justice Resource Center filed a lawsuit against Joe Biggs and Tara Larosa, seeking an emergency injunction to stop the rally.

The police have said they will be there in full force to prevent violence, Oregon Live reported.

