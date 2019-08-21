Tee Grizzley’s Aunt/Manager Killed in Shooting

Tee Grizzley’s aunt/manager was shot dead in Detroit on August 20. The rapper’s condition is unknown at this point. Grizzley’s aunt has been named as 41-year-old Jobina “JB” Brown.

Blogger DJ VonTV identified Grizzley’s aunt as the woman killed in the shooting.

The Detroit News reports that a 41-year-old woman was killed on Detroit’s east side at around 9:00 p.m. on August 20. The shooting occurred on the 3600 block of Three Mile Drive. Authorities said that the woman was found dead at the scene.

Michigan Headlines reports that the original shooting scene is possibly connected to a secondary scene less than three minutes from where Grizzley’s aunt was killed.

Lil Yachty posted an Instagram tribute to Grizzley saying, “Praying for my bro. One of my real friends. In my thoughts till I hear from you. Love you broski.”

In May 2018, Grizzley told the Detroit Metro Times that on account of his success, he had sent an aunt of his to Bora Bora. That’s in addition to buying his sister a house and paying for his cousins to go to Disney World. Grizzley was quoted in the newspaper as saying, “I done bought basketballs and basketball rims for people. I’m about to put some computers in my old high school. I just don’t be broadcasting everything.”

While in February 2018, Grizzley paid for 300 students from his former middle and high school to attend a screen of the Marvel superhero movie, “Black Panther.”

The shooting occurred on the same day that fellow Detroit rapper Sada Baby released a song, “Next Up,” featuring Tee Grizzley. In May 2019, Grizzley released the song, “Locked Up.”

Grizzley has said in a past documentary, titled “Off Parole,” that he was raised by his grandmother due to his parents being constantly in and out of prison. In 2011, Grizzley said that his mother was sentenced to 15 years in prison on drugs charges. A year later, the rapper’s father was murdered.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School