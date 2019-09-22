Chanel Miller’s Victim Impact Statement: [Watch]

Chanel Miller will read her powerful victim impact statement, which she once read to Brock Turner and then-California Judge Aaron Persky, live on 60 Minutes September 22, 2019.

You can watch a portion of Miller’s victim impact statement later in this article.

Miller was once known as Emily Doe, or, as she says in her statement, “as unconscious, intoxicated woman,” while the assailant, Brock Turner, was known by his swimming statistics.

Miller chose to come forward and reveal her identity earlier in September and debuted her book, “Know My Name,” which will be released Tuesday, September 24.

“She was known to the world as Emily Doe when she stunned millions with a letter,” said her publisher, Viking. “Brock Turner had been sentenced to just six months in county jail after he was found sexually assaulting her on Stanford’s campus. Her victim impact statement was posted on BuzzFeed, where it instantly went viral–viewed by eleven million people within four days, it was translated globally and read on the floor of Congress; it inspired changes in California law and the recall of the judge in the case. Thousands wrote to say that she had given them the courage to share their own experiences of assault for the first time.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Chanel Miller’s Letter to Turner Went Viral After it was Published by Buzzfeed &, She Read the Impact Statement on 60 Minutes

Chanel Miller once sat in court across from her assailant, Brock Turner, and explained to him directly how one night at Stanford University on January 18, 2015 impacted her daily life. The letter went viral after it was published on Buzzfeed June 3, 2016.

She read the words on 60 Minutes with a measured tone, plodding through each syllable she once read before Judge Aaron Persky. Persky sentenced Turner to six months in jail for a conviction on three felony charges. Prosecutors asked Persky to sentence Turner to six years in prison for the sexual assault, according to CNN.

Turner was convicted in March 2016 of intent to commit rape of an intoxicated/unconscious person, penetration of an intoxicated person and penetration of an unconscious person. Turner was released after only 90 days for good behavior, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Your Honor, if it is all right, for the majority of this statement I would like to address the defendant directly,” her statement began. “You don’t know me, but you’ve been inside me. In newspapers my name was ‘unconscious intoxicated woman,’ ten syllables, and nothing more than that. I had to force myself to relearn my real name, my identity. To relearn that this is not all that I am. That I am not just a drunk victim at a frat party found behind a dumpster, while you are the All­ American swimmer at a top university, innocent until proven guilty, with so much at stake.”

“You cannot give me…” she continued, for the first time fighting to maintain her composure. “You cannot give me back the life I had.”

You can read the full statement here.

Chanel Miller Wants You to Know Her Name

For nearly five years, Miller’s identity was protected. Media outlets typically do not reveal the names of victims of sexual assault – without specific permission – to protect them from public shame and ridicule often associated with coming forward. Miller also faced this ridicule, she told 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker. Online comments blamed her for the assault because she was intoxicated.

“Rape is not a punishment for getting drunk. And we have this really sick mindset in our culture, as if you deserve rape if you drink to excess,” she told Whitaker. “You deserve a hangover, a really bad hangover, but you don’t deserve to have somebody insert their body parts inside of you.”

She chose to continue keeping her identity secret, in part because she did not want to be judge by labels, she said in a statement to KTVU in 2016.

“I remain anonymous, yes to protect my identity,” she said in the statement.

“But it is also a statement, that all of these people are fighting for someone they don’t know.

That’s the beauty of it. I don’t need labels, categories, to prove I am worthy of respect, to prove that I should be listened to.

I am coming out to you as simply a woman wanting to be heard.

Yes there is plenty more I’d like to tell you about me.

For now, I am every woman.”

Miller revealed her identity in September, and announced she was releasing a book, “Know My Name,” Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

