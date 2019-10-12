WATCH: Hard Rock Hotel Collapse Video in New Orleans

Dramatic video captures the Hard Rock Hotel construction site partially collapsing in New Orleans, Louisiana. You can watch that video later in this article, as well as see more videos and photos from the collapse scene aftermath.

WWL-TV shared the most dramatic video on Twitter, writing, “INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Viewer video from Michael Dalle captures the moment the construction site for the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed on Canal Street Saturday morning. ” Other photos and videos from the scene showed the extensive damage. Fox8 reported that it was unclear whether there were injuries, writing that the Hard Rock Hotel “partially collapsed Saturday morning onto Canal Street.”

Mireya Villarreal, a CBS News reporter, wrote on Twitter that CBS had confirmed that “a crane collapsed into the construction site of a Hard Rock Hotel in #NOLA.” She said that preliminary reports are of eight or nine people injured, with three “critical” and others having “walking wounds.” Authorities have not yet confirmed those totals. No one was killed, she wrote on Twitter. NOLA.com reported that three people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Here’s the dramatic video.

INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Viewer video from Michael Dalle captures the moment the construction site for the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed on Canal Street Saturday morning. No injuries reported. Stay with WWL-TV for more. pic.twitter.com/AxkbniBrZI — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) October 12, 2019

A closer video showed the damage after the collapse. The New Orleans Fire Department reported it as “10/12/2019. 3-Alarm Building Collapse. Canal and Rampart St.”

This is video from the base of the hotel. @wdsu pic.twitter.com/vEQ5gml1BK — Charles Divins (@CharlesWDSU) October 12, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

People Expressed Shock on Twitter as Reports Said Construction Workers Ran for Safety

On vacation in New Orleans & there was some kind of accident at Hard Rock hotel under construction at Canal & Rampart… maybe a crane collapse. pic.twitter.com/i5mJG8xWDp — Julie Hyman (@juleshyman) October 12, 2019

People in the area where the hotel collapse occurred took to social media. “Cleaning up after work out when club evacuated due to crane collapse at hard rock new construction. Fire Department trying to save workers,” wrote one man.

Photos showed the massive damage to the building. According to 4WWL-TV, several construction workers “had to run to safety on Saturday morning” as a large chunk of the hotel “came crashing down suddenly.”

BUILDING COLLAPSE. Hard Rock Hotel, New Orleans. We drove by just after. I hope everyone is safe but quite a few ambulances #buildingcollapse #HardRockNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/hgeZ7UsTUi — KAREN SALLEY (@KarenSalley5) October 12, 2019

It has been under construction for some time, the television station reported. The hotel is located on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans. Television stations went live from the scene:

According to 4WWL, upper floors “began to fall on top of each other” as the building imploded. The construction project was supposed to turn the building into 18 stories with 350 rooms and condos, with an opening date scheduled for spring 2020, the television station reported. The corner, which had been vacant, was once the site of Woolworth’s. That building, which was the location of famous civil rights sit-ins, was torn down in 2014:

That site at Canal and N. Rampart streets where the under-construction Hard Rock Hotel collapsed in #NewOrleans this morning is a historic one. It used to be home to Woolworth’s department store, the site of civil-rights sit-ins, torn down in 2014. #Nola pic.twitter.com/JVlYuChBqL — Mike Scott (@MoviegoerMike) October 12, 2019

The New Orleans Fire Department shared photos from the scene on Twitter.

Here’s another view:

The cause of the collapse was not yet clear.

“#Alert the @NOLAFireDept, @NewOrleansEMS & @NOPDNews are responding to a partial structure collapse at Canal & N. Rampart. This is an active scene. Please avoid the area & listen to public safety officials,” the NOLA Ready page wrote on Twitter.