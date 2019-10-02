Is Tweetdeck Down Today? Users Report Problems [Oct. 1]

Is Tweetdeck down? Some users who rely on the Twitter dashboard to monitor different streams reported that they were having problems with Tweetdeck (that includes this author, whose Tweetdeck page just redirected to Twitter on the evening of October 1, 2019.)

There is a site for monitoring whether Tweetdeck is down called Is It Down Right Now. It reported that, sure enough, Tweetdeck “was having problems” and had been having them for almost an hour, as of just after 10 p.m. eastern time in the United States. That’s on October 1, 2019.

“Where the hell is Tweetdeck?” inquired one succinct user, writing on Down Detector’s website.

The site reports several other Tweetdeck outages in the past few days. People filled the Is It Down Right Now site with comments documenting their issues with Tweetdeck. A common complaint was that they couldn’t log into the dashboard at all because it just took them directly into Twitter after alerting them that their account was no longer authorized to use Tweetdeck. It’s nice to know it’s not just you, right?

Down Detector, which monitors Twitter outages, also contained comments from people saying they couldn’t get into Tweetdeck. “Logged out of Tweetdeck and can’t log back in since approx 30 mins ago; now can’t log into main Twitter website either,” wrote one person, echoing the comments of others. Down Detector reported: “Twitter is having issues since 9:14 PM EDT.”

Here’s what you need to know:

People Wrote That They Couldn’t Log Into Tweetdeck

People from all over the globe reported having issues with Tweetdeck. "Unable to connect in Boston, MA USA," wrote one woman on October 1, 2019.

"Redirects to twitter login then after logging in it says mobile twitter. I don't want them to get rid of tweetdeck," wrote another. "Unable to log into Tweetdeck, only to Twitter. Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA," wrote a woman.

Some people said the issues weren't confined to the US, with one person writing, "Down here also: São Paulo, SP, Brazil. When I try to log, redirect to Twitter." A man wrote, "It is down worldwide. Or nationwide."

Some people received notices that Tweetdeck was no longer authorized to access their account. "9:22 p.m. 10/01/19 Glens Falls, NY Just received notice that Tweetdeck no longer has permission to access my main acct. and keeps redirecting me to login. I am logged in on the web, but can't access Tweetdeck. I've never had this problem w/ Tweetdeck before," a woman wrote.

"I got the same message. Now I can't log in at all," complained another. Although almost certainly temporary, losing Tweetdeck is a nightmare for people who have become reliant on it to monitor their Twitter feeds.

Some people said Twitter was slow. “Twitter is SUPER slow here in Boston. Took 3 tries to get my response to a tweet sent,” wrote one person on Down Detector.

What is Tweetdeck? “TweetDeck offers a more convenient Twitter experience by letting you view multiple timelines in one easy interface. It includes a host of advanced features to help get the most of Twitter: Manage multiple Twitter accounts, schedule Tweets for posting in the future, build Tweet collections, and more,” Twitter explains. The Tweetdeck page can be found here. Normally, anyway.