Tobi Lutke Changes Name to Lorax on Twitter After Pledging to Plant 1,000,001 Trees

Tobi Lutke pledged to plant 1,000,001 trees to be Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s pledge to plant 1,000,000, trees at the behest of YouTuber Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson. Lutke made the pledge on the afternoon of October 30. Tobias Lutke is the German-Canadian founder and CEO of e-commerce business Shopify.

Following his pledge, Lutke changed his name on Twitter to Lorax. Lorax is a reference to the titular character from Dr. Seuss’ 1971 book of the same name who considered a guardian of the forest.

THE CEO OF SHOPIFY IS GOING TO PLANT 1,000,001 TREES TO TAKE THE TOP SPOT FROM ELON!!! WHAT IS GOING ON??? 😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/qgUNmtfKbX — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 30, 2019

Lutke’s philanthropic pledge came shortly after he announced that his company had reached one million users in the third quarter of 2019.

THE CEO OF SHOPIFY IS GOING TO PLANT 1,000,001 TREES TO TAKE THE TOP SPOT FROM ELON!!! WHAT IS GOING ON??? 😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/qgUNmtfKbX — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 30, 2019

It was investor Chris Lu who commented on Lutke’s announcement to offer the suggestion that Lutke donates one million trees. Thankfully, Lutke agreed. In order to one-up controversial South African CEO Elon Musk, who had pledged to plant 1,000,000 trees on October 29, Lutke said he plant one more. In the wake of his pledge, Musk changed his name on Twitter to Treelon. Musk also tweeted his congratulations to Lutke.

Shopify maintains a section on their official website regarding the environment. A subheading on that section reads, “Anthropogenic climate change is the greatest challenge of our time. We need to tackle it together.” The section adds that Shopify is committed to spending $5 million every year “to fight for our environment.” The website highlights the excessive carbon created by human beings.

Donaldson’s plan is to raise $20 million by the end of 2020 as part of an effort against climate change. The ultimate goal of the plan is to plant 100 million trees by the end of 2022. Donaldson decided to undertake the effort after he reached 20 million subscribers on YouTube.

Lutke has said that his plan to donate 1,000,001 trees had hit a stumbling block as the online forms make it impossible to pledge that much, an obvious attempt to prevent against pranksters.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School