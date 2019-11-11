Carey Hart, Pink’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Carey Hart is a retired freestyle motocross athlete. He became a legend in the motocross world, and became a household name as Pink‘s husband. The couple has two children.

Hart began riding motorcycles early when his dad, Tom Hart, bought him a motorcycle as a gift when he was 4 years old. His dad worked in construction, and they would make tracks out of construction sites with traffic cones, according to META. He was born in 1975 in Seal Beach, California and grew up in Las Vegas. Tom Hart was a single dad to Carey.

Carey Hart turned his childhood passion into a career and became known for his signature moves, the Hart Attack and the Hart Breaker. Carey Hart is now 44 years old and retired after suffering injuries multiple times in freestyle motocross, according to Rolling Stone.

Hart and Pink have two children, a boy and a girl. Willow is 8 years old and Jameson is 2. He is already introducing his kids to motocross.

1. Carey Hart & Pink Were Married in 2006 but Nearly Divorced Early in their Marriage

Carey Hart and Pink first met at the Summer X Games in 2001 and started dating, according to Us Weekly. The next four years, as Pink put it on Instagram, “we spent deciding if we were going to live together forever or kill each other.”

They briefly split up in 2003, and got engaged in 2005. They were married January 8, 2006 in Costa Rica. Two years later, they were separated and planning to divorce.

She wrote on her website, “The most important thing for you all to know is that Carey and I love each other so so much. This breakup is not about cheating, anger, or fighting. I know it sounds like cliché bulls***, but we are best friends, and we will continue to be.”

Later that year, she was recording her music video for “So What” and called Hart to ask him to appear in a clip. Shortly after that, they reunited, Us Weekly reported. They went to marriage counseling and reconciled.

“They’ve been through a lot, but they are solid now,” a friend told Us Weekly in May 2017. “They love their life together.”

Pink talked to the Guardian about their relationship that same year, saying it is full of shifting emotions.

“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some,” she said. “And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the s*** you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again. Then two weeks later I’m like, things are going so good, you guys. Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me? Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”

Hart posted on Instagram for their 13th wedding anniversary January 8, 2019.

“Can’t believe it’s our 13th wedding anniversary,” he wrote. “Who would have thought two misfits like us could pull it off!!! I’m very grateful for you, baby. We have created an amazing life and family together. I love you.”

2. Like Pink, Hart’s Parents Divorced When he Was Young; Hart Was Raised by his Dad in Las Vegas

Carey Hart’s parents divorced when he young. Pink’s parents, Jim and Judy Moore, also divorced when she was young, which served as the driving force behind some of her early lyrics. Hart was born in Seal Beach, California in 1975, and moved to Las Vegas, Nevada as a child, according to Notable Biographies.

Hart was raised by a single dad, Tom Hart. His dad rode motorcycles as a hobby. It was Hart’s dad who got him interested in motorcycles and motocross. He bought him a motorcycle when he was only 4 years old, Notable Biographies said.

“As Hart began riding dirt bikes, he also began competing in local races. When he was 18 years old, Hart turned pro as a motocross rider. He competed in supercross racing (motorcycle racing) for a significant amount of time, but did not find the experience satisfying,” the biography said.

Hart’s dad was a construction worker, which helped fuel their hobby, according to META.

“They bonded over bikes,” the blog said. “A construction worker, Tom Hart would ‘borrow’ heavy equipment from the job sites of his employer on the weekends to build tracks for Carey on undeveloped land outside of town. During the week, Carey rode on the gas tank of Tom’s clapped-out Suzuki RM250 for the 6-mile fire-road commute to school. In the afternoons, Tom would be waiting at the curb to take him home. Everything they did together revolved around motorcycles.”

Hart introduced his own son to bikes young. He shared a photo of his son, Jameson, riding a mini mountain bike around a hotel room.

3. Carey Hart Was Well-Known in Motocross & Named Death-Defying Stunts After Himself

Carey Hart’s early childhood hobby turned into a career. As a child, he would race around construction sites with cones set up. Racing and motocross is something he feels compelled to do. It’s in his blood because it’s a part of his family and he’s been involved with it since he was a child, he told Rolling Stone.

“The Harts are extremely dysfunctional, but motorsports has been the glue of our family for many generations,” he said. “I caught the bug early on and by the time I was around six years old, we were racing every single weekend.”

“By age 12, I was getting serious,” he continued. “Jeff Ward and Ricky Johnson were my guys and that was something I wanted to do – race Supercross. And I did that all through my junior high and high school years. I didn’t party or do anything too crazy. I was straight edge, because I was so serious about being an athlete.”

He named some of his most death-defying moves after himself. One of his signature moves, the Hart Attack, involvs doing a handstand on an airborne motorcycle. The Hart Breaker is a backflip on a 250cc, or full-sized motorcycle, according to Notable Biographies.

4. Carey Hart Opened Tattoo Shops & Appeared on Inked

Carey Hart’s love of tattoos is apparent. In 2004, Hart decided to monetize his love of tattoos and opened his first shop in Las Vegas. His company is also a clothing line, both called Hart and Huntington.

“Off the motorcycle he pursued his passion of business with the creation of Hart and Huntington Tattoo Co., along with Hart and Huntington clothing,” his website says. “His first tattoo shop was based in his home town of Las Vegas and was featured on 3 seasons of A&E’s hit television series “Inked”, which led to the opening of more locations around the United States and Canada. Hart has been married to the popular singer, Pink, since 2006 and in November 2010, Carey and Pink announced they were expecting their first child together and on June 2, 2011, their daughter Willow Sage Hart was born.”

He has shops in Las Vegas, Honolulu, Cabo San Lucas, Niagara Falls and Nashville.

“Carey also started ‘Good Ride,'” his website says. “In his opinion it’s what motorcycles are all about, getting out on the open road riding from destination to destination with your friends. 2016 marked the inaugural year for the Good Ride series that kicked off in Laughlin, NV as well as Sturgis, SD. Each ride covered miles of amazing terrain mixing in some fun stops along the way involving top brands, custom bike builders, and more. ‘Our hope is to bring the party to the traditional charity rides of the past,” says Hart. ‘Good Ride is a way for me to give back to an industry that I enjoys so much.’ Proceeds of each Good Ride location benefits various charities and causes. ‘This ride is for ANYONE who has a love of V-Twin motorcycles.’”

5. Carey Hart Has a Son & Daughter with Pink & Supports his Wife Standing up to Parent-Shamers

Carey Hart and Pink have two children – 8-year-old Willow and 2-year-old Jameson. Along with celebrity parenthood comes parent shaming, and both Carey Hart and Pink have faced more than their fair share of parent-shaming. Pink has been criticized on Instagram for a family taco night and for taking her son to the zoo.

Hart is introducing his children to motorcycles, which has generated criticism online. He shared a picture on Instagram with Pink wearing a “Mama Hart” jersey, riding a motorcycle between their two children riding on a track.

“Happy #WomensDay to the two baddest women I know,” he wrote. “Miss you two. ”

In another post, he shared a picture of him putting little Jameson on the bike in front of him.

“This is now the new standard when I practice,” he wrote. “At some point through my motos Jamo hears me, comes to the Track, and yells ‘RIDE’ until I stop and take him for a ride. I wasn’t this fanatical as a kid, he is making me nervous.”

On one post, a person commented, “I love your music, your kids are beautiful. But your husband, I’m sorry, lacks the responsibility your kids need in his care.”

Pink stepped in to support her husband against the parent-shamers.

“You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father,” she replied. “Answer me this: how often have you spent time with my husband? How often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development? Even better: what are your credentials in Parenting expertise?”

