David Holmes: Top Taylor Aide Expected to Testify Friday

David Holmes is the Counselor for Political Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, and a top aide to William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine.

Holmes is one of two additional witnesses expected to speak in closed sessions on Friday.

Holmes Is a Member of Taylor’s Staff; He Is Expected to Testify on Friday

WOW: Mid-hearing impeachment inquiry officials announce two new closed depositions. Friday: David Holmes

Saturday: Mark Sandy, an OMB official who refused to appear last week. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 13, 2019

Per the U.S. Embassy’s site, Holmes is the Counselor for Political Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine. He is also a top aide to Taylor.

Per Axios, Holmes worked at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine under Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine. He is still working at the embassy under Taylor.

Many Are Wondering if Taylor’s Testimony About an Aide Overhearing a Conversation Between Trump & Sondland Is in Reference to Holmes

During Taylor’s testimony on Wednesday, he said he’d learned from a staffer who had allegedly overheard a call between Trump and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, in which Sondland told Trump that the Ukrainians were “ready to move forward.”

Taylor said that his staffer explained how he had asked Sondland, after the phone call was over, how much Trump cared about Ukraine. The staffer said Sondland replied that Trump cared more about the Bidens.

Many are speculating whether Holmes is this staffer, as he was put on the docket for private questioning. However, neither Holmes nor Taylor have confirmed this. Still, several “sources” have since confirmed Holmes to be the unnamed staffer to networks like NBC News.

