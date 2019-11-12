Michael Nealey: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Nealey is a Mannford Oklahoma police officer who is accused of murdering his department’s police chief when they were in Florida for a law enforcement conference on death investigations.

Michael Patrick Nealey, 49, is being held in Escambia County, Florida on a homicide charge, according to jail records, in the death of Police Chief Lucky Miller. The death and arrest are shocking people in tiny Mannford who knew the men and described them as close, even best, friends.

Mannford is a community of about 3,000 people located 25 miles from Tulsa, Oklahoma. The men were in Florida to attend the Southeast Public Safety Training Conference, according to WEAR-TV, and they were staying in the same hotel room.

“We were told they came here together and were in town for a conference,” Escambia County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Melony Peterson told Pensacola News Journal.

Tulsa World reported that the men were in Florida to get training on how to tell the difference between homicides, suicides, and natural deaths.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Michael Nealey, a Detective on the Mannford Police Force, Was Arrested After a Physical Altercation at a Hilton Hotel

Authorities haven’t given a detailed narrative of what they believe occurred between the two men, yet, but early reports allege that an argument between the two men grew physical and then Miller was found dead in the hotel room they were sharing in Pensacola Beach. Nealey was a detective on the force.

No weapon was found, and it’s believed Miller died due to injuries inflicted in the fight with Nealey, according to Tulsa World.

Deputies responded around 9:50 p.m. to the Hilton on Pensacola Beach on Sunday night, November 10, 2019 to a call for a physical altercation, and they found Miller dead, according to WEAR-TV. The motive is not yet clear, nor is what sparked the argument.

Carterson Public Safety Group, Inc. wrote in a press release, “We are saddened by the news of the incident that occurred the night prior to the start of our conference. We would like to extend our condolences to the families and agency of those involved.”

2. The Families of Both Men Don’t Understand What Transpired & Everyone’s in Great Shock, the Mayor says

The community’s mayor, Tyler Buttram, has given a series of statements to the news media expressing bafflement over the death.

“We are heartbroken by the news,” Buttram said in a news release. “Please keep both families in your prayers as we work to move forward.”

To Tulsa World, he expressed great shock. “…two families have been devastated by this horrible tragedy,” he told the news site. “They do not understand what’s going on. None of this makes sense. Not one single person can fathom the thought of any of this. It’s so confusing.”

3. Miller Had Served as Mannford’s Police Chief Since 2007 & Both Men Seemed Like Family Men in Facebook Photos

The City of Mannford, Oklahoma released a statement confirming Miller’s death. “With sadness we report the death of Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller who died November 10, 2019 in Pensacola, Florida,” the press release says.

“Details of the incident are not fully known at this time. Miller, 44, has been Mannford Police Chief since 2007.” However, Tulsa World described the death as resulting from “an alcohol-fueled brawl in a Florida Panhandle hotel room.”

On Facebook, both men’s wives posted seemingly happy family photos showing them with kids.

Mannford Town Administrator Gerald Haury has named officer Jerry Ridley as interim police chief, according to the news release.

According to the Mannford press release, Lucky Miller was “survived by his wife, Amber, and three children.” Ridley, the new police chief, described Miller to Tulsa World as a family man who loved day-to-day police work and was a “natural leader.”

4. Alcohol Probably Played a Role in the Brawl, Sheriff’s Officials Say

🚨Mannford,OK. Police Chief Lucky Miller 44,Has Been Killed

What went down in the hotel room that night probably had something to do with alcohol, according to comments by Florida sheriff’s officials.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Amber Southard told Tulsa World that Miller’s death likely came from injuries incurred “in a physical altercation with Nealey” and hotel security had been called because the men were “being disruptive” and fighting earlier in the evening. She described it as “an actual physical altercation,” to Tulsa World.

Alcohol was involved, Southard told Tulsa World.

5. The Mayor Described Nealey & Miller as ‘Literally Best Friends’

The men were very close once – at least people around them perceived them as so.

“They were literal best friends, where you saw one you saw the other, that’s why it’s hard for everyone because it just doesn’t make since,” Mayor Buttram told writer Dane Hawkins.

Buttram told Tulsa World a similar story: “Lucky was a great man, but I’ll be honest, so was Officer Nealey. Those two were the best of friends. Where one was, the other one was. They were always together.”

According to Escambia County, Florida jail records, Michael Patrick Nealey, 49, was booked into the jail on November 11, 2019 at 7:18 a.m. and is being held on a homicide charge. Nealey is a Mannford detective, according to Tulsa World.

Nealey is being held with no bail. The Escambia County jail exempted his photograph from public records release, but it does show up on a website that allows people to track those held in custody around the country. Online records show Nealey with addresses in Texas until he shows up in Oklahoma in 2000.

