Ashley Callen Is the Republican Counsel for the House Judiciary Committee

Ashley Hurt Callen is a Republican attorney and the chief counsel for the Oversight and Investigations subcommittee for the GOP minority on the House Judiciary Committee. Callen is questioning witnesses Steve Castor and Daniel Goldman during the December 9 impeachment inquiry hearing before the Judiciary Committee. Castor, a fellow Republican, and Goldman, a Democrat, are lawyers for the House Intelligence Committee.

Callen, 42, has been in her position since November 2019, according to her Linkedin profile. She was previously a senior advisor and counsel to the GOP members of the House Judiciary Committee from February 2019 to November 2019. She also serves as general counsel and staff director to the Republican members of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, a role she has had since January 2016.

From January 2015 to December 2015, Callen was the deputy chief counsel for oversight for the House Committee on Agriculture, and from August 2013 to January 2015 she was the deputy chief counsel for investigations for the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. She was also a senior counsel and counsel for the Oversight and Government Reform Committee from 200y to 2013.

Callen was a legislative director for a House Republican congressman from 2005 to 2007, and a legislative assistnat for the U.S. Senate from 1999 to 2003. Callen was a law clerk for the U.S. Air Force General Counsel from 2003 to 2005.

Callen attended Choate Rosemary Hall, a prep school in Connecticut, graduating in 1995. She then earned her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Carolina, with a minor in French. Callen graduated from the George Mason University School of Law in 2004.

