Lamar Alexander & Ronnie Jerome Hill: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill were the two robbery suspects who were killed in a dramatic police chase and shootout after a diamond heist at a jewelry store in the Miami, Florida area, according to the FBI.

“The FBI identifies the two deceased individuals responsible for yesterday’s jewelry store robbery, carjacking/kidnapping and shootings as Lamar Alexander, 41, and Ronnie Jerome Hill, 41, both of Miami-Dade County,” a tweet from FBI Miami stated.

Alexander’s family is already speaking out. “He just made bad decisions in life and it cost him his,” Alexander’s brother told WPLG’s Ian Margol.

Many people were gripped by the live news video of the pursuit, and citizen videos captured the chaos and gunfire. However, serious questions remain about the deaths of two innocent people caught in the midst of it all: The UPS driver the FBI says was taken hostage by the suspects, and a bystander in a car. Outraged people on social media – and the brother of the UPS driver – say police gunfire killed the innocent people, although the FBI says that’s not yet clear because the complex series of scenes is under investigation.

Frank Ordonez was named by CBS Miami as the UPS driver who was killed during the wild police chase. He was a young father.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Alexander & Hill, Who Have Long Criminal Histories, Were Killed in the Shootout

Telemundo reports that both robbers have lengthy criminal histories. According to Tampa Bay Times, a person of the same name and age as Alexander has a criminal history in Miami-Dade for armed robbery. Yahoo News reported that both men “were released from state prison in 2017.”

Some news sites had erroneously identified Alexander as the innocent bystander killed until the FBI revealed he was one of the two robbers.

According to News 10, Alexander was a felon “with a lengthy criminal history, including armed robbery.” His armed robbery offense occurred in 2009 in Lee County, and he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Hill “had a series of convictions for burglary and robbery,” the television station reported.

Heavy has reviewed those court records and they show that Alexander was accused in Lee County of “ROBBERY WITH FIREARM OR DEADLY WEAPON Statute: 812.13(2a) Felony – First, Punishable by Life.”

Some people are furious that law enforcement didn’t take more precautions due to the innocent people caught in the crossfire. “The cops killed Frank Ordonez on live tv and endangered the lives of so many other bystanders over stolen jewelry,” wrote one angry woman on Twitter, echoing the thoughts of others.

The FBI says it’s not yet clear whose bullet ended the UPS driver’s life or that of the unnamed bystander. Authorities have also not explained how the two robbers died, although there was a hail of gunfire from law enforcement visible on the videos. CBS Miami is reporting that 19 officers from 5 agencies opened fire at the UPS truck containing the hostage, Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill.

The FBI special agent in charge of the Miami office did not rule out a police bullet. He said it was too early to know. “It’s very early on in the investigation, and it would be completely inappropriate to discuss that. We have just began to process the crime scene,” Piro said.

A co-worker told CBS that the day he died was Ordonez’s “first day alone on the job after having completed his training.” He had been at UPS for five years, however.

“The victim I’m told is Frank Ordonez, a beloved UPS driver who was just 27 yrs old,” journalist Amber Diaz wrote on Twitter. Ordonez was also named as the deceased UPS driver by Teamsters branches in other states (one union office has set up a GoFundMe page to help Ordonez’s family.) Diaz shared a post that she wrote was “from the brother of the alleged victim who was shot and killed after a police chase.” Authorities have not yet confirmed Ordonez’s name.

Roy Ordonez wrote in the post, “Oh frank…you know Ill always love you. More then (sic) anything in this world my best friend my brother. I know these last years were really tough on you, thank you for always being there for me. You always wanted the best for me and you know I’d do anything for you. I feel like I’m dreaming, frank I need you so much bro. born on July 27 1992 and a year after on the same day I was born. Died at the age of 27…you always told me the number 7 followed you everywhere. Now I truly believe you, rest in heaven I love you. I won’t stop until their (sic) is justice for your life, the police killed my brother and they must be held accountable.”

He also wrote, “the police killed my brother and they are trying to cover it up.”

Be forewarned that some of the videos in this article are disturbing. The most graphic appears to show a man, possibly Ordonez (but that’s not confirmed), being shot and falling out of the truck. Heavy is not including that video in this article, but it’s one reason people are so outraged. In the interest of establishing accountability regarding who shot Frank Ordonez, you can watch the video here if you deem it necessary, but it’s very troubling. According to ABC 7, the fourth victim “was in a nearby vehicle when shots rang out at a crowded intersection.”

In a statement, UPS said it was “deeply saddened to learn a UPS service provider was a victim of this senseless act of violence.” A friend wrote on Ordonez’s Facebook page, “Man noooo wtf.”

2. Alexander’s Brother Is a Local Football Coach & He Said That Alexander Is a Truck Driver With Children

According to the Tamba Bay Times, Alexander’s brother previously identified him as one of the deceased in the police shooting, and he said that Alexander was a truck driver.

The newspaper reported that Alexander’s brother, Corey Smith, is the football coach at Miami Senior High School. “Smith said Alexander was 41 with three children,” the newspaper reported. He told Tampa Bay Times: “I didn’t know he was living like that,” Smith said. “In life, you gotta make better decisions. We weren’t raised like that. I love my brother, but he’s been making bad decisions his whole life.”

The FBI confirmed that four people died in the shooting — the UPS truck driver who was hijacked and taken hostage, identified by the family as Frank Ordonez, an innocent bystander and the two robbers.

George Piro, special agent in charge of the Miami field office for the FBI, said in a December 5, 2019 press conference that the crime spree began at the Regent Jewelry Store in Coral Gables, Florida around 4:15 p.m.

“Two armed individuals” – now identified as Alexander and Hill – robbed the jewelry store. “As the individuals were fleeing, shots were fired, and it (the robbery) was reported across the street at the City Hall in Coral Gables,” Piro said.

“As the suspects fled the area, they hijacked a UPS truck and kidnapped the driver,” said Piro, adding that authorities located the truck, “which resulted in a high speed pursuit.” The chase wound through Dade and Broward Counties, ending in Miramar. A woman wrote on Facebook that she was there. “didn’t kno what was going on all I seen was the police jumping out of cars with guns the police ran to my car told me to get out of here n all u hear was (g)un shots n seem gun smoke I was on the phone wit my grandma n all u hear her yelling what’s going on get away from there I was soooooo scared,” she wrote.

According to the Miami Herald, the police union says “11 officers from the department opened fire” but the robbers “started firing first.”

“It’s unfortunate that the bystanders were killed, but the bad guys put all this in motion,” said Steadman Stahl to the newspaper. He’s the president of the Miami-Dade Police Benevolent Association.

3. A Local Union Described the ‘Tragic Events’ That took the Life of a Driver Who Was ‘Carjacked While Doing His Job’

Josh Zivalich, President of Teamsters Local 769, wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I write this statement this evening. We are heartbroken by the tragic events from earlier today regarding one of our Teamsters Local 769 members (UPS Driver), who was carjacked while doing his job.”

He added: “He was ultimately victimized in a shootout after a lengthy police pursuit with the carjackers. The cowardly actions of the criminals involved that chose to kidnap this hard working young man to give themselves some type of ‘cover’ or ‘shield’ are precisely the opposite of what Teamster men and women are and stand for. We pray for the family of this young man, and as further information is available we will of course provide those details for Teamster members to show and provide support to his family.”

A GoFundMe page to help Ordonez’s family reads, “A fellow UPS driver was the unfortunate victim of a hijacking, resulting in a tragic death. Let’s help Frank Odoñez’s family in this tragic time and show some support from Local 804 New York.”

4. Ordonez Was Father to a Young Child & Wrote on Facebook That His ‘Love for You Will Pass Forever,’ Referring to His Daughter

Ordonez filled his Facebook page with pictures of his young child. “I wanna wish my baby a happy birthday today she’s turning 1 and grown so fast yet it feels like you were born just yesterday thank you for been so loving and caring hailey I love you,” he wrote with one post from 2015.

“My love for you will pass forever,” he wrote on Facebook with another picture. “Kid: The perfect date 🐣,” he wrote another time. And: “Disney on ice just because I love you…She’s getting so big.”

He called her “My lil best friend” and wrote “My daughters perfect.”

According to Piro, it was “very early in the investigative process; a lot of questions are still unanswered. We will be working through the night.” He said authorities still needed to process the crime scene.

“Condolences go to the families of the deceased of today’s unfortunate incident,” he said.

He added that it was “going to be a very complicated crime scene.” There were multiple crime scenes, including the jewelry store. He added: “The suspects did fire on law enforcement as they were evading law enforcement.”

The robbery occurred at 4:14 p.m. and the hijacking was at 4:36 p.m., according to Piro.

5. Disturbing Videos Captured the Chase & Gun Battle as Horrified People Prayed for the Hostage

“Works at UPS,” Ordonez wrote on Facebook. He posted several photos indicating he enjoyed fishing at Key West. His page provided the following biographical information for him:

• Worked at Eagle Maritime Services

• Former Warehouse Lead at Floor & Decor

• Studied at Miami Dade Community College

• Went to Barbara Goleman High School

• Lives in Hialeah Gardens, Florida

• From Miami, Florida

In 2014, he wrote, “I try and find my friends, but they’re blowin in the wind……”

A series of wild citizen cell phone videos flooded Twitter. Some captured the sound of gunfire and innocent bystanders ducking for cover. “I prayed the entire time watching the chase on tv that the UPS driver didn’t get shot … 😢” wrote one woman who watched it all unfold live.

Piro said that the suspects engaged law enforcement and “opened fire…there was exchanged fire between law enforcement and the suspects.”

Two innocent bystanders lost their lives, he confirmed, although he didn’t name them. “Unfortunately the suspects are now deceased but two additional innocent civilians were also deceased,” said Piro, who added that the “FBI is leading the investigative effort.”

Social media outrage was swift, criticizing the police for shooting at the UPS truck with a hostage inside of it.

Radio host Enrique Santos called the UPS driver a “hard-working family man who’s life was taken in such a violent way. I’m disgusted.”

“F*ck all the senseless officers involved in the shooting in Miramar/Coral Gables. Today two innocent ppl were taken from their families and for what? Jewelry, money, selfishness of those who sought to protect others. Rip to Frank Ordonez and the innocent bystander,” wrote one woman.

“The cops killed him. An innocent man that was just doing his job and trying to survive what he got dragged into by others RIP Frank Ordóñez and the other innocent bystander,” wrote another.

