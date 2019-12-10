President Trump Calls Impeachment Articles “Sheer Political Madness”

Democrats announced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump today at 9:00 AM. President Trump preemptively responded to the announcement on Twitter with a flurry of Tweets.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. spoke first at a press conference at 9 AM press conference in the Rayburn Room where he unveiled two articles of impeachment against the President, one for abuse of power and one for obstruction of Congress. Nadler said they are charging Trump “with committing high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Nadler said Trump exercised “the power’s of his public office to obtain an improper personal benefit” and engaged in “indiscriminate defiance of the impeachment inquiry.”

Adam Schiff spoke next. “The president’s continuing abuse of power has left us no choice,” Schiff said, as he outlined the evidence against the President. He said the president’s impeachable conduct is “overwhelming and uncontested” regarding abuse of power with regard to Ukraine.

Schiff also said that the impeachment inquiry had to move swiftly in order to protect the 2020 election and could not wait for court challenges to congressional subpoenas to play out.

Pelosi ended the press conference and called it a “solemn” occasion that was similar to when members of congress take an oath to protect the Constitution.

“Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and our heart full of love for America, today, I am asking our chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment,” Pelosi said in a brief televised statement from the Capitol.

The Democrats left the press conference without taking questions in order to reinforce the somber, serious nature of the event.

President Donald Trump started reacting to the articles of impeachment 2 hours before the announcement took place. He got out ahead of the announcement and started questioning the legitimacy of the impeachment and calling it “sheer political madness”.

Trump started his Twitter rant off by quoting Fox News journalist Brit Hume on the FBI investigation. “You have to look at the 17 instances of misconduct cited in the Report, they are very bad. The FISA Court was clearly taken for a ride on this, a failure of the FBI up and fown the chain of command. It’s about as strong a medicine as I’ve seen in a report of this kind…” he Tweeted, ….in a very long time. The FBI has had some dark day in its past, but nothing like this. This was VERY SERIOUS MISCONDUCT ON THE PART OF THE FBI.”

He then attacked the current FBI Director Christopher Ray and said he will “never be able to fix the FBI.” “I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me. With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there!”

To Impeach a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country’s history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness! #2020Election — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

….in a very long time. The FBI has had some dark day in its past, but nothing like this. This was VERY SERIOUS MISCONDUCT ON THE PART OF THE FBI.” @brithume @BretBaier Are you listening Comey, McCabe, lovers Lisa & Peter, the beautiful Ohr family, Brennan, Clapper & many more? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me. With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

He then quoted Hume one more time who said simply “I can’t remember anything quite like this (the I.G. Report).”

His last tweet made his case that he has had “one of the most successful presidencies in history” and has “done NOTHING wrong”.

To Impeach a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country’s history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness! #2020Election — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

All of these tweets occurred before the impeachment announcement even began. Once the announcement was over, the President shifted topics to talk about the upcoming USMCA bill in an attempt to divert attention from the impeachment announcement. He called it “the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA”

America’s great USMCA Trade Bill is looking good. It will be the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA. Good for everybody – Farmers, Manufacturers, Energy, Unions – tremendous support. Importantly, we will finally end our Country’s worst Trade Deal, NAFTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

He ended his Twitter storm by saying there was “very good Democrat support for USMCA” and that the deal would be “great for our Country!” In an attempt to show unity between the parties.

Looking like very good Democrat support for USMCA. That would be great for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

The day is still young and judging by the amount of press the impeachment articles are going to receive today, President Trump is not done tweeting yet. We will update this story if and when the President has more to say on the matter.

READ NEXT: <a href="Rapper Juice WRLD Dead at 21 After Suffering Seizure at Airport“>Rapper Juice WRLD Passes Away Tragically at 21