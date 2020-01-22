Alison MacKenzie Missing in Belize

Alison MacKenzie is a woman from Prescott, Arizona who has gone missing in Belize.

BreakingNewsBelize.com says MacKenzie, 43, was last seen on a tour of the island early Saturday morning when she disappeared from her tent. She was camping at Rendezvous Caye, a small island, with her boyfriend, Paige Rote, 58. He discovered she was missing on Saturday morning at 6 a.m.

The Daily Courier says that Alison was on a catamaran tour off the coast of Belize when she disappeared on January 18. Her mother, Cherie MacKenzie, told the Daily Courier that she feared that her daughter had fallen into the ocean and disappeared. She also said that the United States Embassy was helping with the search for her daughter.

Cherie was told by the authorities in Belize that, if her daughter was not found by the end of Monday, the search would likely be called off.

Police are investigating and authorities are asking the public for help searching for the Arizona mother of two children.