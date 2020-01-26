Reporter Says She ‘Did Not’ Use Racial Slur During Kobe Bryant Report

While reporting on Kobe Bryant’s death Sunday afternoon, MSNBC reporter Allison Morris says she “stuttered on air” and said “Nakers” rather than “Lakers.”

Morris offered that explanation in a tweet after receiving social media backlash from people who thought she said the “n word” during the report.

She Denied Using the Racial Slur in a Twitter Post

In her Twitter statement, Morris wrote, “Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say ‘Nakers.’ Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused.”

Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers.” Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused. — Alison Morris (@AlisonMorrisNOW) January 26, 2020

A Petition to Get Morris Fired Has Started to Circulate the Internet

A clip of Morris’ broadcast quickly went viral as the world reacted to the basketball legend’s passing.

On Sunday, a petition titled, “Get Alison Morris Fired!!!” began making the rounds on the internet. A section of the petition read, “On January 26, 2020 the world lost basketball legend & icon, Kobe Bryant. Alison Morris of MSNBC News think its ok to use a racial slur at this period of time! What she said was not Accident but on PURPOSE because she paused before she said ” Los Angeles Ni***** ” We need to join together to get her fired because Enough is Enough & we will not tolerate this Racist BS anymore !”

Within one hour, the petition had garnered over 250 signatures.

Morris previously worked as a business reporter at Fox 5 in New York. She announced she would be moving to NBC News Now last year. Morris received her Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from 2001 from Yale University.

An NBC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

READ NEXT: Kobe Bryant’s Kids: One of His Four Daughters Confirmed Dead in Crash

