Kaylen Ward: Model Offers Nude Pics to Fight Australia Wildfires

Kaylen Ward is the Los Angeles-based model and online sex worker attracting worldwide headlines for how she decided to help combat the devastating wildfires that are ravaging Australia.

Ward offered to trade nude photographs of herself in exchange for donations of at least $10 to various charities and government agencies in Australia, such as the Red Cross, the NSW Office of Emergency Management, and the Country Fire Authority.

Ward first posted the offer to Twitter on January 3. She is not accepting the money herself. Instead, she is asking participants to send evidence of their donation in exchange for a photo, such as by sending a screengrab of the transaction.

1. Kaylen Ward Says Her Campaign Has Generated More Than $500,000 In Donations

I CAN’T BELIEVE WE RAISED OVER HALF A MILLION DOLLARS omfg — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 5, 2020

As of midday on January 5, Ward shared that her campaign had generated more than $500,000 in donations to the various government agencies fighting the wildfires in Australia, as well as those working to help the thousands of people forced to flee from their homes.

Ward shared on Twitter that she had to bring on a team of people to help sift through all of the messages and that the donations are “still flowing in like crazy.”

2. Ward Said She Was Inspired to Raise Money Because She Felt the Australia Wildfires Were Not Receiving Enough International Attention

$10,000 and counting has been raised for the Australia Fires thanks to you guys! #AustraliaFires #AustraliaIsOnFire pic.twitter.com/4K3lPcNwFF — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 4, 2020

Kaylen Ward told the Australian news outlet “10 Daily” that she felt that the tragedy of the bushfires was not receiving enough worldwide attention. “I saw so much media coverage about other things happening in the world, like when Notre Dame burned down and lots of people were posting and donating, but I didn’t see a lot of people doing that for Australia. For the Australian fires to be impacting such a large area, a whole continent, and for not a lot of people to be talking about it internationally, was really concerning to me.” Heavy has reached out to Ward for further comment.

Ward already charges customers for naked photos of herself. Her professional website is dedicated to that service. She decided that it would be a good idea to use this strategy to raise money for charity as well.

Ward said she was confident that past customers would respond to her post and hoped that she would raise at least $1,000. Ward says she was surprised that the online campaign exploded in the way that it did.

Most of the online reaction has been positive. For example, the account @witchytwitchytv wrote, “A woman @lilearthangelk raised $100k in a day for charity by sending nudes to people who had proof of donating to the Aussie wildfires and all I gotta say is not all heroes wear clothes.” The following embedded tweets are ones that Ward retweeted.

A woman @lilearthangelk raised $100k in a day for charity by sending nudes to people who had proof of donating to the Aussie wildfires and all I gotta say is not all heroes wear clothes. — WitchyTwitchy Ⓥ (@witchytwitchytv) January 5, 2020

She got naked so that mother earth won't. r e s p e c t https://t.co/gz34rGOEqw — D 💪🏼 (@danangelooo_) January 5, 2020

Climate change is real 😔💔🌏 but so is that ass and your love for planet erf. I love that for us https://t.co/y4RdyYStAb — Dusza (@VitaFiasco) January 5, 2020

SHE RAISED OVER 60k TO HELP WITH THE AUSTRALIAN WILDFIRES BY SELLING NUDES!!!!!! I LOVE SEX WORKERS SO MUCH UGH WOMEN ARE AMAZING https://t.co/lb2dazMB3F — fla (@flaaaviaa) January 5, 2020

3. Instagram Suspended Kaylen Ward’s Account For Posting ‘Sexually Suggestive Content’

INSTAGRAM DEACTIVED MY SECOND ACCOUNT. I don’t have an Instagram. None of these are real pic.twitter.com/YXDiGQJyAh — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 5, 2020

Kaylen Ward’s campaign was taking place on Twitter, but the news spread to her Instagram account as well. Her primary account was suspended, and she created a second one with the name “Naked Philanthropist.” The second page, however, was suspended as well. Fake accounts have popped up since then, and Ward warned her Twitter followers that none of those profiles are real.

My Instagram got deleted 😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/nBRQlByYAR — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 5, 2020

Instagram has strict guidelines about nudity on the platform. The Community Guidelines includes the following language on naked posts:

“We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram. This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks. It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos of post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding are allowed. Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too.”

Ward says she received a message from Instagram that clarified that her account had been suspended on January 4 for sharing “sexually suggestive content.”

4. Ward: ‘My Family Disowned Me’

My IG got deactivated, my family disowned me, and the guy I like won’t talk to me all because of that tweet. But fuck it, save the koalas. — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 5, 2020

Kaylen Ward is originally from Texas and is now based in Los Angeles. She shared on Twitter that some of the people closest to her have not been as supportive of her campaign as she would have hoped.

Ward wrote, “My IG got deactivated, my family disowned me, and the guy I like won’t talk to me all because of that tweet. But f*ck it, save the koalas.”

She also wrote in an earlier tweet, “I hope the love of my life finds me one day and is like ‘omg you’re that girl that sent her nudes and raised $1 million dollars for Australia.'”

5. More Than 12 Million Acres Have Burned Across Australia

The skies over parts of Australia have been a consistent shade of orange as the wildfires spread across the continent. The flames have burned more than 12 million acres. For comparison, that is comparable to an area twice the size of the state of Maryland. It’s estimated that more than 1,400 homes have been destroyed. At least 23 people have lost their lives. The fire is most severely impacting the areas of New South Wales and Victoria.

The impact on wildlife could be catastrophic. Scientists at the University of Sydney have reported that half a billion animals are believed to have been killed since the fires sparked in September of 2019. Many of the threatened animals live only in Australia. The statement from the university read in part:

“The true loss of animal life is likely to be much higher than 480 million. NSW’s wildlife is seriously threatened and under increasing pressure from a range of threats, including land clearing, exotic pests and climate change. Australia supports a rich and impressive diversity of mammals, with over 300 native species. The continent is uniquely dominated by marsupials and is the only great land mass to contain three major groups of living mammals: marsupials, monotremes (egg-laying platypus and echidna) and placentals. About 244 species, or 81% of this distinctive fauna, are found only in Australia. Some 34 species and subspecies of native mammals have become extinct in Australia over the last 200 years, the highest rate of loss for any region in the world.”

