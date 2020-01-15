How Many People Attended Trump’s Milwaukee, Wisconsin Rally? Crowd Photos & Videos

President Donald Trump hosted a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday night, January 14 for his 2020 campaign. The venue, which holds more than 12,000 people, was packed and overflow space was needed. The rally overlapped with the January Democratic debate. Read on to learn more and see crowd photos and videos from the rally.

The Arena Was Packed to Capacity

The rally was at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and started at 7 p.m. Central (8 p.m. Eastern.) The UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena has a capacity of up to 12,700 people. It boasts “no obstructed view” seats and was built in 1950.

Rally crowd waiting for Trump in Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/UAqg2llfzI — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) January 15, 2020

As always, the campaign also had an outside screen ready in case overflow space was needed. Although it’s not clear how many ended up in the overflow space, we do know from photos, videos, and reports that the arena was packed to capacity. CBS Chicago reported that there were 12,000 people at the rally.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said that a crowd was also in the overflow area outside. By 8 p.m., the overflow crowd had decreased to a few hundred, they noted.

Here’s a crowd size video showing the arena packed.

Here’s another video scanning the crowd and showing how packed it was.

🚨HAPPENING NOW🚨

President Trump hosting a MASSIVE rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with Great American Patriots, all with the same goal in KEEPING AMERICA GREAT under the Trump Administration! #TrumpRallyMilwaukee #KAG2020 pic.twitter.com/k7oe1WZJtw — Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) January 15, 2020

And two more photos from Biz Times Media in Milwaukee.

Trump talked about military victories during his speech, including the controversial killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. He talked about the Democrats being outraged.

Trump boasted about how his administration has helped the economy, saying that “3.5 million have joined the workforce” since he took office. He also claimed that household median incomes had increased since he took office.

Trump also mentioned during his speech that Bernie Sanders was “surging.” He said he didn’t believe that Sanders would say a woman couldn’t win the presidency, but added: “If you want to keep America safe, just vote Republican.”

Of course, when he mentioned Hillary Clinton at one point, his supporters yelled: “Lock her up!”

As he has in previous rallies, Trump referred to the impeachment as the “greatest hoax perpetrated over our country.”

Trump also discussed the opioid epidemic and said that drug overdose deaths fell for the first time in years in many states.

People Started Lining Up the Day Before

Trump supporters were lining up as early as 2 p.m. the day before the rally started. They showed up more than 24 hours in advance.

Trump supporters started lining up at 2 p.m. yesterday ahead of the president’s 2020 campaign rally at 7 p.m. today in downtown #Milwaukee. Stay tuned for coverage via @BizTimesMedia pic.twitter.com/A4n0bvchqM — Maredithe Meyer (@maredithemeyer) January 14, 2020

One supporter said that she took turns with others waiting in line so they could have breaks and stay at a hotel, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

On my way to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for a #TrumpRally. Look forward to see you all soon! pic.twitter.com/L97KjEc9GW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2020

There was already a long line hours before the rally started.

Already a huge crowd in Milwaukee excited to see President @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/nwkdZIsr6n — Wisconsin GOP (@wisgop) January 14, 2020

People lined up early despite cold temperatures barely above freezing, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted. Doors opened at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Here’s a look at the line right around the time the doors opened.

Hundreds of Trump supporters file across West Kilbourn Ave as doors open ahead of the Trump rally in downtown #Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/J09LGUeTof — Maredithe Meyer (@maredithemeyer) January 14, 2020

Several supporters were escorted out during the rally, including a supporter with a Bernie Sanders sign.

Bernie Sanders supporter/protester escorted out (seemingly without incident) of Trump rally in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/7AsMOjfqPE — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) January 15, 2020

Trump predicts the “fake news” headline tomorrow will be about protests disturbing rally. Trump says there was only one protester with a weak voice pic.twitter.com/5FXBjTMfvY — Brendan Cullerton (@BCullerton) January 15, 2020

Here are a few more crowd photos from the rally:

Trump’s next rally will be in Wildwood, New Jersey on Tuesday, January 28 at 7 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Central). That rally will be at the Wildwoods Convention Center on 4501 Boardwalk.

After that, Trump will be hosting a rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday, January 30, 2020, just a few days before the Iowa caucus. That rally will begin at 7 p.m. Central (8 p.m. Eastern.) The rally will take place at the Knapp Center at Drake University.