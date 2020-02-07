Kevin Conway’s Cause of Death: How Did the ‘Oz’ Actor Die?

Kevin Conway, a beloved actor, and director best known his work on TV, theatre, and numerous feature films such as Gettysburg and Invincible died on Wednesday, as first reported by Deadline. He was 77.

Conway’s publicist told the publication that he passed of a heart attack. Born on May 29, 1942, in New York City, Conway received his acting training at the Herbert Berghof Studio, where world-renowned acting coach Uta Hagen was the artistic director. Notable alumni from the school include Matthew Broderick, Whoopi Goldberg, Kyra Sedgewick, Robert De Niro, Bette Midler, Gene Wilder, and more.

He is survived by his wife, Mila Burnett, whom he married on April 15, 1966.

Before he started his acting career at age 24, Conway worked as a sales analyst for IBM. But after taking a Dramatic Workshop at Carnegie Hall, he started consistently booking roles both on stage and for TV. His first major film role came in 1972’s Slaughterhouse-Five, based on Kurt Vonnegut’s novel, and worked.

Throughout his decades in the industry, he appeared as Kahless in Star Trek: The Next Generation, and guest-starred on TV series such as Law & Order, JAG, and Michael Hayes before booking the role of Seasums O’Reilly in HBO’s Oz. In 2007, he worked alongside Oliver Platt and John Turturro in the mini-series, The Bronx Is Burning.

Tributes To The TV & Film Star Poured In On Social Media

While Conway might’ve never been officially recognized during awards seasons, former co-stars and fans shared tributes of Conway that show he still cemented his memory in Hollywood history. Actress Betty Buckley shared on Facebook, “Oh my God!! I loved Kevin Conway. I was privileged to get to work with him as his Ex Wife in “Oz”. We had some wonderful scenes together. He was a lovely man and incredible actor. So sad to hear this. #RIP dear Kevin. xoxo”

The Barker Speaks! with Kevin Conway – ClipA clip from "The Barker Speaks!" featuring actor Kevin Conway discussing his role(s) in Tobe Hooper's THE FUNHOUSE (1981). 2015-02-11T09:07:24.000Z

Another major role Conway will be remembered for playing, his multiple characters in Tobe Hooper’s The Funhouse in 1981. Conwy was Freak Show Barker, Strip Show Barker and Funhouse Barker in the horror flick.

Conway Starred Opposite James Earl Jones In Broadway’s ‘Of Mice and Men’

While he found incredible success in Hollywood, Conway always returned to his roots in the New York theatre world. He earned an Obie Award for Best Performance in 1974’s staging of “When You Comin’ Back, Red Ryder?” as well as a Drama Desk Award. In 1989, he received an Outer Critics Circle Award for his portrayal of Lawrence Garfunkel in the play, “Other People’s Money.”

Conway did a lot of voice-over work prior to his death. He narrated the TV series, Who Killed Jane Doe, Unmasked. His finale credit, according to his IMDB page, was appearing in the documentary, The Gettysburg Address, along with Sam Elliott, Carey Elwes, and Michael C. Hall.

READ NEXT: Catherine Zeta-Jones Posts Tribute to Kirk Douglas: ‘Miss You Already’