Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies of Coronavirus in New Jersey at 59

Chef Floyd Cardoz, who was behind acclaimed restaurants Tabla and Bombay Bread Bar, died on Wednesday from complications related to the coronavirus in a hospital in New Jersey, his family confirmed to Indian publication Scroll.in. Eater New York also reported the news. Cardoz was 59 years old.

Hunger Inc., the company that runs the Bombay Canteen and O Pedro—two of Cardoz’s popular restaurants in Mumbai—confirmed the chef’s death to Scroll.in.

“It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing away of Chef Floyd Cardoz (59 years), Co-Founder, Hunger Inc. Hospitality, on March 25, 2020 in New Jersey, USA,” the statement said. “He is survived by his mother Beryl, wife Barkha and sons Justin and Peter.”

Cardoz Was a ‘Top Chef Masters’ Winner

Cardoz won Top Chef Masters Season 3 reality show challenge in 2011. Bravo mourned the death of the chef in a statement Wednesday.

“Bravo and the Top Chef family are deeply saddened by the passing of Chef Floyd Cardoz. Floyd was a talented chef who competed and won Top Chef Masters. He was thoughtful, kind and his smile illuminated a room,” a spokesperson said. “He was an inspiration to chefs around the world and we offer our deepest sympathy to his family and friends.”

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi mourned Cardoz on Instagram. “Floyd made us all so proud. Nobody who lived in NY in the early aughts could forget how delicious and packed Tabla always was. He had an impish smile, an innate need to make those around him happy, and a delicious touch,” she said. “This is a huge loss, not only for the professional food world, but for the Indians everywhere.”

Last week, the Bombay Canteen, his newly opened restaurant, confirmed Cardoz had been hospitalized in an Instagram post, saying he was admitted with a “viral fever.” The chef had traveled to Mumbai before he returned to New York through Frankfurt airport on March 8. “He is being closely monitored for his condition and we wish him a speedy recovery,” they wrote at the time.

Cardoz Talked About His Hospitalization

In a post on his personal page, Cardoz shared a picture of himself in a hospital gown. “Sincere apologies everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post,” he wrote.

“I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York,” the chef said. “I was hugely anxious about my state of health and my post was highly irresponsible causing panic in several quarters.”

Cardoz made his mark in the New York restaurant scene after opening Tabla, a fine dining Indian restaurant in 1998, Eater New York wrote. At the time, there weren’t many high-end Indian restaurants. Tabla was groundbreaking, garnering three stars from the New York Times. It closed in 2010, but it was a favorite among its cult foodies, who will always remember Tabla for its bread.

For Cardoz, it wasn’t just about how good the food tasted. “Good food is not only about how it looks on the plate,” the chef told People magazine in 2015. “It’s about how good it makes the person eating it feel.”

Cardoz went to culinary school in Mumbai and interned at the Taj Mahal Intercontinental Hotel. He studied hotel management in Switzerland and attended the culinary school Les Roches.

