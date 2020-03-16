Will the Coronavirus Shut Down Mail Delivery?

The coronavirus has severely impacted daily life as employees are urged to work from home, schools are shut down, and restaurants are limited to carryout services. But as of this writing, the mail service is one aspect of everyday life that is continuing as usual.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Postal Service Says It Is Not Experiencing Any Operational Changes From the Coronavirus

It is business as usual at the United States Postal Service. As of 11:30 a.m. on March 16, the federal agency explained on its website that it was “not experiencing operational impacts as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic and we are using this time to review/revise our contingency plans should they be needed.”

Manager of public relations for the Postmaster-General, Dave Partenheimer, explained to Heavy via email the agency has localized plans in place to keep mail delivery operational in case of national emergencies.

“In the event they are required, the activation of localized continuity of operations plans depend on the specific effects of an emergency in an impacted area,” Partenheimer said. “Due to the variance in possibilities and factors, it would be impossible to predict what the effect of such emergencies would be on a specific customers’ mailing prior to the event, but during the past few years alone our planning has enabled us to continue or quickly reestablish mail operations in regions facing the impact of strong hurricanes, flooding, wildfires, etc., and they have been prepared to respond to pandemic related circumstances as well.”

This reporter specifically asked if the postal service had plans to suspend service in the coming days. The response was a strong “no.”

The Postal Service Was Following CDC Guidelines to Keep Mail Delivery Employees Healthy

The U.S. Postal Service has been operating based on guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control to keep its employees, including mail delivery drivers, healthy. The agency sent out its “Coronavirus 2020 Pandemic Influenza Plan” to the National Postal Mail Handlers Union earlier this month.

The document included the basic recommendations health officials have been advocating since the outbreak began. Employees were reminded to thoroughly wash their hands often, avoid touching their faces, cough or sneeze into a tissue or elbow, and to stay home if feeling sick. The USPS advised its affiliates to send any workers exhibiting symptoms home and to “monitor sick leave for observable trends that may indicate a COVID-19 outbreak among postal employees.”

The USPS said it would provide surgical masks to employees upon request. However, the document explained that the CDC does not recommend healthy people wear masks as a method to avoid contagion.

Experts Say the Coronavirus Is Unlikely to Spread From Packages Or Letters

Health officials say it’s safe to continue to handle letters and packages sent through the mail service. The U.S. Postal Service, citing the Centers for Disease Control, says there is “likely very low risk that COVID-19 can be spread from products or packaging shipped from China, because of poor survivability of coronaviruses on surfaces.”

According to a new study supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, COVID-19 can survive on surfaces such as cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on plastic and stainless steel for up to 72 hours.

One of the investigators involved with the study was Vincent Munster, the chief of the Virus Ecology Section of Rocky Mountain Laboratories. He says a virus loses strength the longer it sits on an inanimate object. For example, imagine an infected person sneezed and the droplets landed on a nearby desk. Another person could become infected if they touch the desk within minutes, but far less likely to become sick if they touch the desk the following day.

“The risk of becoming infected via these routes of transmission reduces over time. That window of becoming infected is highest in the first 10 minutes, or one hour or two hours,” Munster explained to the Washington Post. As for whether people could become infected from mail deliveries, he said it’s not probably but cautioned, “There’s never zero risk if the person who gave you the package just sneezed on that package one second ago.”

Dr. Darshan Shah, the medical director for Next Health, further expanded on this in an interview with Refinery 29. “Although theoretically it’s possible for coronavirus to get onto a package at the source of delivery, it’s virtually impossible [for the virus to survive] due to the package going through harsh conditions in transit. Mechanical, temperature, and humidity changes would likely kill the virus before it arrives at your doorstep.”

Dr. Jack Caravanos from the NYU School of Global Public Health also told CBS News, “At this time, I truly believe viral transmission by contaminated packages is very unlikely. I would not take any special precautions opening or handling packages or envelopes.”

READ NEXT: TN Man Who Hoarded Hand Sanitizer Is Under Investigation