Instacart Shoppers Plan to Strike Over Treatment Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Instacart Shoppers are planning to go on strike beginning on Monday, March 30, over what they say is the company’s inadequate response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instacart is the grocery delivery service that promises to deliver products in as little as one hour, according to its mobile app. Customers can choose to have the Instacart Shopper deliver the groceries directly to the front door, or prepare the items for in-store pickup. There has been increased demand for Instacart’s services as families nationwide stay home to combat the spread of the virus, CNN reported.

The shoppers and drivers are independent contractors and, according to the Instacart contract available online, are not typically eligible for benefits such as health insurance or sick pay. Instacart announced on March 9 that it would provide 14 days of pay to any contractors diagnosed with COVID-19 or forced into a mandatory quarantine. But its independent workers claim that promise “isn’t even being honored.”

Instacart announced Sunday evening that it would provide disinfecting supplies for in-store shoppers as well as distribute hand sanitizer. But organizers say the strike will go on as planned.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Shoppers Say Instacart Is ‘Profiting Astronomically’ Off Workers Who Are ‘Literally Risking’ Their Lives

The planned strike for Instacart Shoppers was organized by a non-profit called Gig Workers Collective. According to its website, the new group was formed to “fight for fair pay and better treatment for all gig economy workers.” The group’s goal is to protect contract workers from exploitation.

Gig Workers Collective and Instacart Shoppers announced the intention to strike by publishing an article on Medium on March 27. In the post, the writers said Instacart workers had been trying to persuade the company to “take proper safety precautions” amid the coronavirus outbreak, but claimed the company ignored them. They argued that Instacart was taking advantage of its independent workers, who are putting themselves at risk by continuing to shop and deliver for customers.

“Instacart has turned this pandemic into a PR campaign, portraying itself the hero of families that are sheltered-in-place, isolated, or quarantined. Instacart has still not provided essential protections to Shoppers on the front lines that could prevent them from becoming carriers, falling ill themselves, or worse. Instacart’s promise to pay Shoppers up to 14 days of pay if diagnosed or placed in mandatory quarantine not only falls short, but isn’t even being honored. Instacart knows it’s virtually impossible to meet their qualifications and is ignoring Shoppers’ pleas for more substantial and preventative help… They are profiting astronomically off of us literally risking our lives, all while refusing to provide us with effective protection, meaningful pay, and meaningful benefits.”

Instacart Shoppers and the Gig Workers Collective demanded that Instacart provide its contractors with hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, or at least cover the cost of them. They asked for an additional $5 per order and that the app include a 10% tip by default.

The Shoppers demanded an “extension and expansion of pay for workers impacted by COVID-19,” such as if a worker is required to be quarantined. They also asked for paid sick leave for workers with pre-existing health conditions.

Instacart had initially stated that workers could apply for 14 days of sick pay until April 8. After Gig Workera Collective demanded that this deadline be extended, Instacart moved it to May 6.

2. Gig Workers Collective: ‘We Are Petrified Of Getting Our Customers Sick’

Our brothers and sisters employed as In-Store-Shoppers are also struggling significantly amid this crisis. They are demanding: ❌ hazard pay

❌ tips

❌ a minimum of 14 days of sick pay We stand in solidarity with In-Store-Shoppers and fully back their demands. ✊✊✊ https://t.co/1Cx1aUlUgz — Vanessa Bain #GeneralStrike (@hashtagmolotov) March 28, 2020

Instacart Shoppers and the Gig Workers Collective have argued that the contract workers are not only concerned about their own health. They are also worried they could inadvertently pass on COVID-19.

Heavy reached out to the Gig Workers Collective and asked whether the strike would be called off if some, but not all, demands are met. A spokesperson for Gig Workers Collective responded via email that the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) was non-negotiable. The spokesperson said, “They need to provide basic PPE protections like hand sanitizer and wipes. We aren’t just worried about our own health. If we contract the virus while shopping, then we are most likely passing it down to our customer. We are petrified of getting our customers sick. So that demand must be met.”

She also commented on the demand for “hazard pay,” which has been defined as an additional $5 per order and in-app tip of 10%. “The average pay is $7 per order, and workers cannot risk their lives for just $7,” the spokesperson said. “After all, Instacart is bragging to reporters about how business is flourishing during the pandemic. That is another demand that cannot be ignored… They are passing up to $2,500 per referral for new hires right now. Instead, they should be putting some of that money into protecting their current workforce.”

In reference to the comment about average pay, Instacart’s website does not specify the average rate a Shopper receives. Its worker contract states that “Instacart does not pay earnings by salary or by an hourly rate.” It also says that payment for delivery orders “takes into account factors such as weight of items, number and types of items, estimated distance and time, and any applicable incentive.”

The Gig Worker Collective shared information about the strike using Facebook. The spokesperson said each member of the Instacart Workers page was asked to share the information with at least five others. She added that it was not immediately clear how many Shoppers would strike, but she expects it to be large. “I don’t know how to calculate an exact number, but we believe this will be our largest walk off. Workers are pissed with Instacart’s behavior during this pandemic and know we have no choice but to walk off.” The New York Times estimated as many as 200,000 workers could participate in the strike.

Vanessa Bain, a lead organizer for the walk-off, was quoted by VICE News: “Instacart’s corporate employees are provided with health insurance, life insurance, and paid time off and [are] also eligible for sick pay and paid family leave. By contrast its [gig workers], who are putting their lives on the line to maintain daily operations are afforded none of these protections. Without [us], Instacart will grind to a halt. We deserve and demand better.”

Instacart Shopper Mia Kelly told WPVI-TV she feels at-risk anytime she is on the clock. “Basically, I’m playing Russian roulette every time I go out there, every time I shop, every time I come into a grocery store.”

3. Instacart Has Agreed to Provide Health Safety Equipment & Bonuses Based On Total Hours Worked

Our priority is to safely serve the Instacart community. Today we’re announcing new safety measures including manufacturing & distributing our own hand sanitizer to shoppers & launching a new customer tip default feature to help shoppers earn higher tips. https://t.co/mR0eBA71TP — Instacart (@Instacart) March 29, 2020

Instacart announced during the evening of March 29 that the company was updating its safety policy to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. The company explained in a news release that it would begin providing health supplies to its full-service Shoppers.

“Over the last few weeks, Instacart has been taking proactive measures to maintain a safe environment for shoppers nationwide, including working closely with local teams to provide disinfecting supplies for in-store shoppers, staging areas and sanitation stations in collaboration with retail partners. Given the broad supply chain shortages for supplies like hand sanitizer, Instacart worked with a third-party to manufacture its own hand sanitizer for Instacart shoppers to overcome the existing inventory delays and global supply chain scarcity, without taking away resources from healthcare workers. The product is a liquid spray ethyl alcohol-based hand sanitizer, which will ship in the next week. The independently-developed hand sanitizer that Instacart is providing meets CDC guidance for alcohol-based hand sanitizer and can be used when soap and water are not readily available. The hand sanitizer spray will be available via a website built for the shopper community where shoppers will be able to request the product by logging in with their Instacart shopper email address.”

Instacart is also making changes to its tip service. A customers’ default tip amount would be reset to the percentage they gave on their last order, as opposed to the previous 5% default setting. According to Instacart, “Over the last month, 97% of all orders included a tip and shoppers also on average received a 30% increase in earnings from customer tips as a result of this feature and increased customer demand.”

The company is also offering bonuses “based on the number of hours worked from March 15 through April 15.” The bonuses will range from $25 to $200, Instacart announced. The news release did not mention “hazard pay.”

4. The Strike Organizers Called Instacart’s Response a ‘Sick Joke’ & That the Walk-Out Will Go On As Scheduled

The Instacart workers plan to continue with the strike despite Instacart’s promise to provide safety equipment and bonuses, noting that hazard pay and time off for high-risk workers were not addressed. The Gig Workers Collective quickly put out a statement to the company’s news release, calling Instacart’s response a “sick joke” and “insulting.”

The group questioned why Instacart is able to provide hand sanitizer within two days, when workers had been asking for it for far longer than that.

“Where were these efforts back when Shoppers first began asking for it? It’s abhorrent that it took this long for them to act, but on the bright side, it shows that a strike will work to change their behavior.”

As referenced above, Instacart is changing the default tip setting to match whatever each customer tipped on their last order. Gig Workers Collective referred to this change as “ridiculous” and argued that it would “provide no meaningful benefit to shoppers.”

5. Instacart Has Described Its Shoppers as ‘Household Heroes’ & Says It Is Increasing Staff In Order to Keep Up With Increased Demand

An Instacart spokesperson said in a prepared statement to CNN two days before the planned strike, “The health and safety of our entire community — shoppers, customers, and employees — is our first priority. We want to underscore that we absolutely respect the rights of shoppers to provide us feedback and voice their concerns. It’s a valuable way for us to continuously make improvements to the shopper experience.”

As referenced above, Instacart workers diagnosed or directly impacted by COVID-19 can apply for 14 days of sick pay. The company has extended the deadline to apply for this benefit until May 6.

Part-time employees and in-store shoppers now also have the ability to accrue paid sick time, Instacart announced on March 9. The company has also implemented a “Leave at my door” policy. Customers can choose to have the Instacart Shopper leave the groceries outside for any reason, in order to abide by social distancing. Customers receive an alert on their phone once the delivery is made, which includes a picture of the groceries at the door.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began, Instacart says demand has increased. Founder and CEO Apoorva Meht announced on March 23 that the company planned to hire 300,000 full-service shoppers in the coming months in order to keep up. He praised Shoppers in a prepared statement:

“I want to share my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for the hard work that you’re doing to support communities throughout North America during this uncertain time. The last few weeks have been the busiest in Instacart’s history, and we’ve been proud to serve as an essential service for you and the millions of customers relying on you to deliver their groceries and household goods. Our teams are working around the clock to safely serve all members of our community, and we’re incredibly grateful for Instacart shoppers like you who have stepped up as household heroes during this time.”

In the statement, Meht mentioned the sick pay policy available to in-store shoppers, and that “any full-service or in-store shopper can receive up to 14 days of extended pay if you’re diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in individual mandatory isolation or quarantine.”

