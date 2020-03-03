WATCH: Tornado Touches Down In Nashville, Tennessee

A massive tornado hit the ground in downtown Nashville, Tennesee, early Tuesday morning around 1 a.m. The National Weather Service of Nashville tweeted, “Tornado still confirmed on the ground near Hermitage. THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS TORNADO! TAKE COVER NOW IN WILSON COUNTY!”

After a heavy rainstorm hit Nashville, nearly 16,000 Nashville Electric Service customers were without power by 1 a.m., according to The National Weather Service. Video captured in East Nashville Rosebank shows the enormous tornado after it made landfall. Tragically, photos shared on Twitter revealed parts of the downtown Nashville area suffered extreme damage in the wake of the tornado.

East Nashville Rosebank area just a few minutes ago ⁦@NashSevereWx⁩ #tspotter pic.twitter.com/0TzDFZFPJs — Daniel Alley (@Daniel_Alley) March 3, 2020

Based on the video captured, the tornado hit right near downtown Nashville.

Just filmed a #tornado pass north of my building and just north of the state capital! Wow! pic.twitter.com/HUd40rvdsD — Sam Shamburger (@shamnadoes) March 3, 2020

News Channel Five reporter Chris Conte share video the moment the tornado hit the local news station. “It’s hitting Channel 5 as we speak,” the reporter says with a deep sense of urgency. “Right now. A very large tornado is on the ground… and moving throughout the parking lot.”

This is terrifying. A tornado just hit @NC5 in downtown Nashville. It’s 12:44am. pic.twitter.com/8dCbvHpDe7 — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) March 3, 2020

In the video below, you can hear the tornado warning sirens going off in Nashville, which has brought much of the downtown metro area residents awake from their sleep. With the warning sirens and firetruck sirens going off simultaneously, it must’ve been an incredibly scary event to wake up to in the middle of the night.

1 am tornado sirens in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/yLoMCclHfJ — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) March 3, 2020

Numerous locals reported they were taking shelter in their basement until the tornado passed through.

The Tornado Is Reported To Be Moving East Out Of Nashville Toward Mount Juliet

Notice the black in the hook as this large #tornado is heading into Nashville. That is debris being lofted by this tornado. This is VERY dangerous for Nashville. pic.twitter.com/r7ZI2m8I4T — Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) March 3, 2020

By 2 a.m., the tornado has moved out of Nashville and moved east of town into Mount Juliet and Lebanon. Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater from 13 News tweeted out the following warning, “EXTREMELY dangerous supercell with a likely #tornado just passed through Nashville and continues east toward Mount Juliet. New tornado #warning issues for towns east. Debris ball STILL showing up on level 2 radar #tnwx”

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for Middle Tennessee until 3 a.m. CST. The National Weather Serice Memphis also reported that a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee until 5 a.m. CST.” It’s been recommended for locals not to go outside and check the surrounding damage. It’s safest to stay inside until the storm has fully passed.

Photos Reveal Extreme Damage To The Downtown Nashville Area

Photos just in from a #Tornado touching down in #Germantown in #Nashville. I’m told we are looking at what used to be Jack Brown’s burger restaurant. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/dEAp9K74sW — Stassy Olmos (@StassyOlmosWKRN) March 3, 2020

There have been no reported injuries from the tornado, however, photos shared on Twitter show the twister left serious damage to local buildings businesses, restaurants, and homes. Areas in Germantown were hit particularly bad.

Meteorologist Craig Ceecee tweeted, “Debris from the #Nashville #tornado was likely lofted at least 15,000 feet. That’s a clear sign of a significant tornado.” In the following tweet, Ceecee raised the height of the tornado to 20,000 feet.

Using the Fort Campbell radar, I can see debris from the #Nashville #tornado having been lofted nearly 20,000 feet into the atmosphere. While any rating is PURE speculation, that's consistent with a tornado of at least EF-3. #TNwx #NSHwx (from @ou_sams) pic.twitter.com/d8IbjfBD6D — Craig Ceecee (@CC_StormWatch) March 3, 2020

As the late evening turned into the early morning, the damage of Tuesday’s storm continued to be shared online. A local resident tweeted, “The #tornado took a chunk out of a building at Rosa Parks and Jefferson in downtown #Nashville.”

The #tornado took a chunk out of a building at Rosa Parks and Jefferson in downtown #Nashville. Live on @nc5 pic.twitter.com/agEbeeasdV — Stephanie Carr (@StephanieVCarr) March 3, 2020

