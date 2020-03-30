Obesity & Coronavirus: Does It Increase COVID-19 Risks?

COVID-19 is especially dangerous for people with underlying conditions, but anyone can be at risk from coronavirus. Just what are the risks for people who are overweight or obese? Here are more details.

Obesity Can Put You at Greater Risk of Complications

The CDC has a webpage dedicated to listing what puts people at higher risk of severe illness. On that page, the CDC notes that one of the high-risk conditions for people of any age is severe obesity. This is specifically listed as being a body mass index of equal to or greater than 40.

The CDC has a BMI calculator for adults here. You simply need to input your height and weight to determine your BMI.

In Italy, it’s been reported that obesity was among the more common risk factors that led to people being admitted to intensive care, the New York Post reported. This might be due to obesity increasing inflammation and weakening the immune system.

The UK also reported that almost 2/3 of patients who needed critical care were obese. Seventy-one of the 196 critically ill patients had a BMI of 30 or more, Beckers Hospital Review reported.

Hopkins Medicine reported that obesity also raises your risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and asthma. All these conditions have been listed by the CDC as increasing your risk of COVID-19 complications.

It’s important to remember that overall, the risk of developing complications is still low. But the danger is there, especially for people with underlying conditions. However, no one is immune. That’s why it’s so important to shelter at home and limit your contact as much as possible. This will help reduce the number of simultaneous hospital admissions, helping medical practitioners keep up with demand. It’s a practice called flattening the curve.

If you have an underlying condition like obesity and notice symptoms of coronavirus, contact your doctor.

The CDC Lists Multiple Categories for Underlying Conditions

The CDC released a document on March 12, 2020 titled “Implementation of Mitigation Strategies for Communities with Local COVID-19 Transmission.” In that document, they listed the underlying conditions that could put a person at greater risk of developing severe COVID-19.

The document lists what the CDC considers to be underlying conditions that can increase your risk. Here’s a direct quote from the CDC’s document.

Blood disorders (e.g., sickle cell disease or on blood thinners)

Chronic kidney disease as defined by your doctor. Patient has been told to avoid or reduce the dose of medications because kidney disease, or is under treatment for kidney disease, including receiving dialysis

Chronic liver disease as defined by your doctor. (e.g., cirrhosis, chronic hepatitis) Patient has been told to avoid or reduce the dose of medications because liver disease or is under treatment for liver disease.

Compromised immune system (immunosuppression) (e.g., seeing a doctor for cancer and treatment such as chemotherapy or radiation, received an organ or bone marrow transplant, taking high doses of corticosteroids or other immunosuppressant medications, HIV or AIDS)

Current or recent pregnancy in the last two weeks

Endocrine disorders (e.g., diabetes mellitus)

Metabolic disorders (such as inherited metabolic disorders and mitochondrial disorders)

Heart disease (such as congenital heart disease, congestive heart failure and coronary artery disease)

Lung disease including asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (chronic bronchitis or emphysema) or other chronic conditions associated with impaired lung function or that require home oxygen

Neurological and neurologic and neurodevelopment conditions [including disorders of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerve, and muscle such as cerebral palsy, epilepsy (seizure disorders), stroke, intellectual disability, moderate to severe developmental delay, muscular dystrophy, or spinal cord injury].

The CDC specifically called out diabetes, heart disease, and lung disease as common underlying conditions here. On this page, the CDC lists high-risk conditions as including being aged 65 or older, living in a nursing home or long-term care facility, or people with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, people with serious heart conditions, people who are immunocompromised (including for cancer treatment), people with severe obesity (a BMI greater than or equal to 40) or certain uncontrolled underlying conditions like diabetes, renal failure, or liver disease.

