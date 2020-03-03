Rebecca Davis, Ari Fleischer’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Rebecca Davis married to Fox News political contributor Ari Fleischer. He served as the White House press secretary while President George W. Bush was in office.

Davis and Fleischer tied the knot in 2002 in her home state of Indiana. They have two children together and live north of New York City in Westchester County. According to Fleischer’s company website, his wife goes by the nickname, Becki.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Becki Davis Is a Musician & Co-Owns a Recording Studio

Becki Davis worked in politics earlier in her career (more on that below), but she currently is focused on music. Davis co-owns a recording studio in Westchester County, New York, called Four26 Studios.

According to her bio on the company website, Davis can play multiple instruments including the guitar, French horn, and the trumpet. She won singing competitions as a child and has continued singing as an adult. Davis performs with two bands based out of her studio, Peter & The Four26 and THE SHAVES.

Impromptu Jam with Four26 Party Band, THE SHAVESYou never know what will happen when you hire THE SHAVES for your special event. Contact us for booking 👇 Four26Studios@gmail.com ShavesMusic@gmail.com ShavesMusic.com 2019-05-01T11:57:02.000Z

Fleischer told Westchester Magazine in 2016 that his wife also tours locally and plays the guitar with her cover band Lawless. Davis wrote in her company bio that Lawless plays indie-rock music.

2. Becki Davis & Ari Fleischer Met While Working at the White House & They Played Tennis On Their First Date

Rebecca Davis met her future husband in a familiar place: at work. She went to work in the White House Office of Management and Budget beginning in March 2001, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was an assistant to the Executive Associate Director.

The Washington Times reported in 2002 that “insiders” suggested Davis and Ari Fleischer may have been set up by colleagues. Their first date was to the White House tennis courts, Fleischer told Westchester Magazine.

The couple dated for about a year before Fleisher popped the question in April 2002, according to the Associated Press. Fleisher told reporters at the time, “She’s a wonderful, marvelous woman, and I’m incredibly lucky she said yes.”

3. President Bush Announced the Upcoming Nuptials to Reporters the Day Before the Ceremony, Which Involved Both a Rabbi & a Catholic Priest

Becki Davis and Ari Fleisher tied the knot on November 9, 2002, in Indianapolis. According to the announcement in the New York Times, the couple involved both a rabbi and a Catholic priest in the ceremony. Davis was 26 and Fleischer was 42 at the time.

They got married in Indiana because Davis grew up in Greenfield, a suburb of Indianapolis. The wedding announcement included that Davis’ father, Wayne Davis, worked as a managing partner at the law firm Henderson Daily Withrow & DeVoe.

The day before the ceremony, Davis and Fleischer received a shout-out from the president of the United States during a press conference. President Bush informed reporters, “We’re here in honor of Ari Fleischer. Since he’s getting married this weekend, I thought it appropriate to leave the podium that he occupies empty in honor of the fact that he’s getting married. I hope you all have sent your gifts to him.”

4. Becki Davis Graduated From Ball State & Began Her Career Working In Indiana Government

Rebecca Elizabeth Davis was born in July 1976. She graduated from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, in 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in education.

But Davis chose to pursue a career in government rather than in the classroom. Her first job was as Director of Scheduling in the Indiana Secretary of State office.

In January 2000, Davis’ next move was to the Greater Education Opportunities Foundation, where she served as the Chief of Staff. The non-profit organization aims to improve education for students in impoverished communities. Davis explained on her LinkedIn page that her responsibilities included working “in collaboration with the Friedman Foundation for Educational Choice to create the first issue of ‘ABC’s of School Choice’, the most comprehensive guide to every school choice program in America, which contributed to the passage of charter school legislation in the state of Indiana.”

Davis stayed at the GEO for about a year before moving to Washington D.C. to work in the Office of Management and Budget at the White House.

5. Becki Davis & Ari Fleisher Are Raising Their Two Children In His Hometown of Pound Ridge, New York

Ari Fleisher and Becki Davis have two children. Their daughter’s name is Elizabeth and their son is Asa. Liz is two years older than Asa. They are raising their children Jewish.

Davis and Fleisher decided to leave Washington, D.C. in the mid-2000s and move back to his hometown of Pound Ridge, New York. It’s a small town located about 45 miles north of midtown Manhattan in Westchester County.

Fleischer told Westchester Magazine in 2016, “My children, my wife, my family—that’s what defines me. That’s why I’m home. There just comes a time when you have to get off the racehorse and slow down and settle down. I found that time.”

According to online records, Davis and Fleisher purchased their 5-bedroom home for $2.3 million in 2004. They also a property in the Catskills in Windham, New York.

READ NEXT: Chris Wallace’s Wife Is a Best-Selling Cookbook Author