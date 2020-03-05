Wendell Goler Dead: Former Fox News Reporter Dies at 70

Wendell Goler, the former Fox News White House reporter, has died at the age of 70. Goler left the network in December 2014. Goler was a native of Jackson, Mississippi, and a graduate of the University of Michigan, class of 1971.

Goler joined Fox News the same year the network was founded in 1996. Prior to that, Goler had been a reporter for the Associated Press, covering the president’s activities. Goler had been Fox News’ first chief White House correspondent until he left that role in 2011 to work in an expanded role in the network’s Washington D.C. bureau.

Goler passed away on March 3. Goler’s Fox News colleague Brett Baier paid tribute to him on Twitter saying, “So very sad to hear that my former colleague Wendell Goler- who covered the White House for years – has died. Wendell was a consummate pro and a real gentleman. My sincere condolences to his family #RIP.” Baier and Goler’s colleague, Brit Hume, tweeted that Goler’s cause of death was kidney failure.

Goler Was Replaced as White House Senior Correspondent by Ed Henry

In 2011, Goler was replaced by Ed Henry as Fox News’ chief White House correspondent.

In 2010, Goler Found Himself at the Center of One of Fox News’ Climate Change Scandals

Goler found himself at the center of one of Fox News’ climate change scandals in 2010. Media Matters for America, a liberal Fox News watchdog, leaked an internal email then Fox News managing editor Bill Sammon. The email advised reporters to “refrain” from reporting that planet earth was warming.

The email read in part, “Given the controversy over the veracity of climate change data. We should refrain from asserting that the planet has warmed (or cooled) in any given period without IMMEDIATELY pointing out that such theories are based upon data that critics have called into question. It is not our place as journalists to assert such notions as facts, especially as this debate intensifies.

Politico reports that the email was sent 15 minutes after Goler had reported U.N. figures that asserted 2000-2009 was to be the warmest decade on record.

During his time at Fox News, Vice News D.C. bureau chief Shawna Thomas served as Goler’s intern. Thomas told Politico in 2019, “Ten years later, when I was NBC’s White House producer, I had to shyly re-introduce myself to Wendell Goler as his former intern.”

