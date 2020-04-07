COVID-19: What Is the Allstate Auto Insurance Refund?

Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, most Americans are staying at home, whether or not they live under a shelter-in-place order. That means they’re driving a lot less than they used to, there are fewer car accidents, and auto insurance companies are saving a lot of money.

Allstate has decided that because of this, they’ll be refunding Allstate customers a portion of their auto policy. This refund, called the Shelter-in-Place Payback, is adding up to more than $600 million in refunds to over 18 million drivers.

The CEO of Allstate, Tom Wilson, said that “This is about fairness. This is about doing it and not waiting to be asked.” He said that driving mileage is down 35% to 50% even in places that are not under orders to shelter in place.

Customers Will Automatically Receive the Allstate Auto Insurance Refund

The good news is, customers don’t need to do anything to get the Allstate auto insurance refund. All customers with a personal auto insurance policy with Allstate will receive 15% of their premium credited back to them. As they explain on their site, “Allstate will automatically deposit money back to the bank or credit card account used for payment, or apply credits to accounts, depending on customer preferences.”

They’ve asked customers to verify that their payment information is up to date. For those who want to get their premium refund back faster, they can do so through the Allstate mobile app. The amount to be refunded will be based on the April and May monthly premium amounts. The company has not said when exactly people can expect to receive their refund.

Allstate Has Offered a Range of Additional Protections & Coverage to Certain Customers

In addition to the Shelter-in-Place Payback measure, Allstate is also offering a number of other protections to Americans. They are offering free identity protection for the rest of 2020 to all Americans, regardless of whether they’re an Allstate client. They explain that “Allstate Identity Protection helps protect people from identity theft and financial fraud, while giving them more control over the private information they share through online accounts.”

To access this free benefit, Americans can go to the Allstate Identity Protection site and sign up in April or May.

Allstate has also extended their coverage for people who are using their personal vehicle for commercial deliveries of food, medicine and other goods during the COVID-19 emergency. This protection is automatically added to all policies of Allstate customers, and will be in effect for those who have a coronavirus emergency order in their state of residence.

In a video message, CEO Tom Wilson said “If you’re a customer facing financial challenges, call us to learn how you can delay your payments without penalty.”

Allstate is joined by another insurance company in offering refunds to their clients. American Family Insurance is offering over $200 million in rebates in the form of $50 checks per car to all their customers, starting with those in Wisconsin. “American Family Insurance is doing this out of responsibility to our customers,” Telisa Yancy, chief operating officer of American Family said. “They are driving less and experiencing fewer claims. Because of these results, they deserve premium relief.”

