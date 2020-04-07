WATCH: David Icke ‘Falsely Link’ Coronavirus to 5G

David Icke falsely linked coronavirus to 5G cell phone service during an interview with London Real. The video has been removed from YouTube.

The notion that 5G is linked to coronavirus either through suppressing a human being’s immune system or through technology selecting victims have been debunked by numerous fact-checking organizations including Full Fact. Coronavirus has also spread in countries such as Japan and Iran, two nations that have yet to adopt 5G.

The Guardian reports that another theory involves the Wuhan, the city in China where coronavirus first took hold. That theory says that Wuhan was the first city in the world to adopt 5G, which is not true. South Korea and Germany both a 5G masts installed in April 2019, before 5G masts were installed in China. During the crisis, Germany has reported a relatively low number of coronavirus infections.

Icke Says in the Interview That 5G Will Cause ‘Human Life as We Know it’ to End

In a statement, via the BBC, a YouTube spokesperson said that Icke incorrectly claimed during the interview that there “is a link between 5G and this health crisis.” Icke is asked in the interview for his reaction to the rumors that 5G masts had been attacked in the United Kingdom. He replied saying, “If 5G continues and reaches where they want to take it, human life as we know it is over… so people have to make a decision.”

Watch our full BANNED David Icke interview COMPLETELY FREE on our website here: https://t.co/xMvsBkgEak Listen to why @davidicke believes that the #coronavirus aren't accurate and what they are more likely to be. What do you believe? pic.twitter.com/Uub5U48aDN — London Real (@LondonRealTV) April 7, 2020

Icke went on to say, without evidence, that a coronavirus vaccine would include technology that would allow governments to control citizens. Icke also added that he felt as though Microsoft founder Bill Gates should be imprisoned. In a tweet following the banning of the video, Icke said that Gates was rejecting nutrition as a means to fight coronavirus in favor of relying on a chemical vaccination.

You can watch the full video on London Real’s website here.

YouTube Said the Video Was ‘Promoting Medically Unsubstantiated Methods to Prevent the Coronavirus’

David Icke's Explosive Interview With London Real – The Video Youtube Doesn't Want You To See https://t.co/N9GujbdN9b pic.twitter.com/1u9zXJpqQY — David Icke (@davidicke) April 7, 2020

YouTube’s spokesperson said the video was removed as it was “promoting medically unsubstantiated methods to prevent the coronavirus in place of seeking medical treatment.” The spokesperson said that included spreading the theory that coronavirus was being spread through 5G. The policy is similar to that adopted by the Facebook-owned Whats App text service.

In response to YouTube banning the video, the host of the Icke interview, Brian Rose, said in a tweet, “We are on the front page of BBC News & had our David Icke content banned on YouTube. Whatever happened to Freedom of Speech or Freedom of Press?”

Coronavirus/5G Google Searches Peaked in March 2020

Tom Phillips, the editor of Full Fact, told The Guardian that health-related 5G conspiracy theories have been prevalent since the summer of 2019. Phillips said that since the coronavirus pandemic, those theories have evolved to reflect the outbreak. Phillips added that his organization has found that Google searches for 5G-coronavirus content peaked in late-March 2020. That Guardian report noted the similarity between 5G conspiracy theories and those involving the microwave.

On April 1, actor Woody Harrelson shared a video on his Instagram page showing people in China tearing down a 5G mast. Harrelson later removed the video after it was widely proved that the video while really showing people attacking a 5G mast, it was not shot in 2020, according to Snopes.

