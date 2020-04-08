WATCH: Healthcare Workers Show New Way of Shaking Hands

The COVID-19 global pandemic has altered the way of life for all Americans, including the way many individuals greet someone. Handshaking is a social norm that millions of Americans are accustomed to, but can no longer do due the coronavirus outbreak. But, just in time for World Health Day, two healthcare workers show off a new way of shaking hands — one that doesn’t actually involve hands. Here is the video:

The song in the video is called “Oh Nanana” by BondeR300, and the two healthcare workers, who are in their scrubs, perform the new gesture while in sync with the song. The video started trending on social media after Ellen DeGeneres shared it on Instagram on April 7.

In Ellen’s caption, she said, “It’s [World Health Day] and I could not think of a better day to thank the brave healthcare workers on the frontline of this. Who do you wanna thank?”

It seems like a great handshake alternative — it just requires a bit of fancy footwork. It’s important to note that the CDC recommends social distancing.

The CDC Recommends Social Distancing of at Least 6 Meters

As per the CDC’s website, “Social distancing, also called “physical distancing,” means keeping space between yourself and other people outside of your home.” They offer three ways to maintain social distancing: “Stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people, do not gather in groups, and stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings.”

World Health Day Is Celebrated Every Year on April 7

Since 1950, World Health Day has been celebrated around the globe as a global health awareness day. The day is sponsored by many organizations, including the World Health Organization.

This year, World Health Day was even more highlighted due to the coronavirus. Americans’ way of life has been altered due to a global pandemic, and it is important to celebrate all the health workers that help patients who have COVID-19.

Besides World Health Day, there are other health awareness celebrations throughout the year, including World Immunization Week, World Malaria Day, World Tuberculosis Day, World No Tobacco Day, World Hepatitis Day, World Blood Donor Day and World AIDS Day.

READ NEXT: Mugshot Challenge: TikTok Trend Generates Controversy