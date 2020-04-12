Is HEB Open or Closed on Easter Sunday 2020?

Easter is today — Happy Easter! But there’s always a chance that in the race to get everything ready for your stay-at-home holiday, you might have forgotten an ingredient for the meal you’re cooking or an extra gift for the Easter baskets. Because of this, many shoppers are wanting to know if HEB is open on Easter 2020. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or remember something you needed for a recipe that you forgot all about, we have some bad news. Unfortunately, all HEB stores will be closed on Easter Day 2020. But they will open again for the Monday after Easter.

HEB Stores Are Closed Today for Easter

On Easter Day 2020, all HEB stores will be closed. (You can find the exact holiday hours for the location near you here at this link.) Curbside Pickup for HEB is also closed on Easter, along with Home Delivery.

HEB will resume its regular hours the day after Easter, including curbside pickup and home delivery. But remember: HEB’s regular hours have changed because of the coronavirus. On March 13, HEB announced all stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice. These hours include HEB, Central Market, Joe V’s, and Mi Tienda stores. The change is to allow employees more time to restock shelves.

HEB said in an official statement: “While we restock our shelves around the clock, much of our restocking and replenishment happens overnight when our stores are closed. This temporary change in store hours will give our Partners extra time to work diligently overnight to better stock our shelves, allowing us to better serve our customers.”

HEB is also closing all of its restaurants temporarily so other parts of the store can be better staffed. This includes “True Texas BBQ, Flaming Bird, South Flo Pizza, Table 620, 3009, Oaks Crossing and The Roastery Meyerland,” HEB said in a statement.

HEB’s offering special shopping options for seniors, who can call from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week using a special Senior Support Line at 1-833-397-0080. Seniors can also make orders at favordelivery.com or by downloading the Favor app. The program isn’t available at every HEB, but it’s being expanded.

Note that if you’re wanting to order delivery from HEB’s website after Easter, ordering is now limited to seven days in advance. This means you might see limited time slots as HEB adjusts to this change. You can also try to order online through sites like Instacart or Shipt. Here’s something else to keep in mind. Grocery stores may be pretty packed the day after Easter, and some things might not be in stock. This is especially true during a pandemic. If you can wait, it might be best to wait to make an HEB delivery order until a couple days after Easter when the stores are able to replenish their stock.

The holidays that HEB is consistently closed during the year are Christmas Day and Easter. The stores also have limited hours on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve. Click here to find an HEB location near you.

If you’re looking for a store that’s open today, consider Walmart.

