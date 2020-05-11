COVID-19 Stimulus Check Error Messages: What Do They Mean?

Some people still haven’t gotten their COVID-19 stimulus check, and when they try to use the IRS Get My Payment tool, they get error messages. What can this mean?

The IRS explains that it makes changes to your payment status “no more than once per day.” Thus, if you get an error message, try again the next day. According to the IRS, Get My Payment is supposed to show one of these three categories:

Payment status: This means either that “a payment has been processed, a payment date is available, and payment is to be sent either by direct deposit or mail” or that you “are eligible, but a payment has not been processed and a payment date is not available,” according to the IRS.

Need More Information: This means you’re eligible for a stimulus check, but the IRS doesn’t have your direct deposit information. “You will be given the opportunity to provide your bank information once you have properly verified your identity,” the IRS says. “Direct Deposit is the fastest way to get your EIP.”

Payment Status Not Available: This means that the IRS “cannot determine your eligibility for a payment at this time. For example, you didn’t file either a 2018 or 2019 tax return, or you recently filed and the return has not been fully processed.”

Don’t try to call the IRS about your stimulus check because you’ll get an automated message.

Here’s a list of reasons you might not have gotten your stimulus check. Here’s a list of steps you can try if you still haven’t gotten your check.

Here are more details on the above and other error messages:

What Does the ‘Payment Status Not Available’ Error Message Mean in More Detail?

The IRS reports that the Get My Payment application will return “Payment Status Not Available” for several reasons, including:

You are required to file a tax return, but the IRS hasn’t finished processing your 2019 return.

The application doesn’t yet have your data.

You don’t usually file a return, and you used the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tab but the IRS hasn’t processed your entry yet.

You’re not eligible for a payment (see Eligibility).

According to the IRS, if you receive “Payment Status Not Available,” you will “not be able to provide direct deposit information at this time. We’re working on updates to allow more people to use this feature.”

What Does it Mean When Get My Payment Says, “Please Try Again Later”?

According to the IRS, this means that “your account has been locked.” Why? It could be for these reasons, the IRS says:

Information you entered does not match the IRS records. For security reasons, the IRS limits “each user to three failed attempts per 24-hour period.”