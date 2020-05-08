Pastor Darrin Patrick Dies at 49, Seacoast Church Says

Darrin Patrick, a teaching pastor at the Seacoast megachurch in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, has died at the age of 49. The Seacoast Church issued a statement on May 8 about the pastor’s death, which it said was sudden. No cause of death or date of death has been provided at this time. The statement reads in part:

We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Pastor Darrin Patrick. Darrin was a loved member of the Seacoast family, the teaching team, and pastoral staff and we are mourning his loss. Darrin had a gift for teaching the Word and a heart for encouraging other pastors. God allowed Seacoast to be a part of Darrin’s story in a time when he needed a family. He was a gift to us and we are thankful for the time the Lord gave him to us. His influence and impact cannot be measured. We are surrounding the Patrick family with our prayers and support during this time.

Robby Gallaty, the pastor of Long Hollow Baptist, in Hendersonville, Tennessee, told Religion News about his shock at Patrick’s sudden passing. He said that Patrick was supposed to speak at his church next weekend: “I just talked to him Tuesday and Wednesday. This is the second close friend I have lost in a year.”

This story is still developing.

Patrick Was a Pastor, An Author & the Founder and Host of the Pastors Collective Podcast

In addition to being a teaching pastor at Seacoast Church, Patrick was also the founding pastor of the Journey Church in St. Louis. He was a founding member of the Pastors Collective and an author. He is survived by his wife, Amie Patrick, and their four children.

The Pastors Collective is a podcast founded by Patrick and fellow pastor Greg Surratt. On every episode, the two hosts spoke to other pastors across the country about the “real and difficult work of planting, pastoring, and leading churches.” On May 5, Patrick posted on Twitter an episode of the podcast titled “Pastors Need Friends Too”:

Isolation is the enemy of healthy living. Pastors need friendship, and in this episode, @gregsurratt and @darrinpatrick discuss strategies for cultivating friendship.

— Darrin Patrick (@darrinpatrick) May 6, 2020

