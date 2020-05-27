Yoel Roth, Twitter’s Head of Site Integrity: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Yoel Roth is Twitter’s head of site integrity. Roth spearheaded the social media company’s new fact-checking initiative that has been criticized by President Donald Trump.

The president has said that he will not allow fact-checking to “stifle” his freedom of speech.

According to his official website, Roth began working at Twitter as an intern in 2014.

1. Kellyanne Conway Accused Roth of ‘Constantly Attacking Trump Voters’

On Fox & Friends, Kellyanne Conway appears to direct online harassment at Twitter's head of site integrity, Yoel Roth: "Somebody in San Francisco will wake him up and tell him he's about to get a lot more followers." pic.twitter.com/H9ceUu6Ezv — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) May 27, 2020

In an appearance on Fox & Friends on Fox News on the morning of May 27, President Donald Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway mentioned Roth twice by name. Conway also spelled out Roth’s Twitter handle. Conway added, “Somebody in San Francisco go wake him up and tell him he’s about to get more followers.”

Conway went on, “This guy is constantly attacking Trump voters, Trump, Mitch McConnell, you name it.” Conway also said, “It’s horrible the way [Roth] looks at people.”

On his LinkedIn page, Roth’s role at Twitter is described as:

He leads the teams responsible for developing and enforcing Twitter’s rules on platform manipulation, spam, and API access, as well as Twitter’s investigation and attribution efforts related to state-backed information operations.

2. Roth Mocked Those Who Have Attacked Him Online by Joking That His College Evaluations Were Harsher

In a tweet on May 25, before the rollout of Twitter’s fact-checking add-on, Roth mocked those who have attacked him on social media. Roth tweeted, “Somehow, regularly being told by internet strangers that I’m a soulless corporate shill is still less harsh feedback than I got from anonymous peer reviewers in my past academic life.”

According to Roth’s Twitter profile, he has a PhD from The Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to that, Roth studied Political Science at Swarthmore College. According to his website, Roth’s dissertation at The Annenberg School was on “Gay Data.”

3. Roth Said That in 2020 Americans Are Facing a ‘Particularly Divisive Political Moment’

In March 2020, Roth was interviewed by National Public Radio’s Ari Shapiro. Roth said:

I think in 2020, we’re facing a particularly divisive political moment here in the United States, and attempts to capitalize on those divisions amongst Americans seem to be where malicious actors are headed.

Roth said that Russian operatives were not solely responsible for the sabotage but that it was the work of a “wide range of malicious actors.” Although Roth did speak at length about the use of Russian troll-farms during the 2016 and 2018 elections in the United States. Roth said that following the 2016 election, Twitter found that multiple accounts belonged to “inauthentic personas.” Roth said that, “We’ve seen some indication that that remains part of the Russian playbook.”

4. Roth’s PhD Dealt With the ‘Intersection of Technology & Sexuality’

Roth said in an interview on the University of Pennsylvania that much of the work he did for his PhD was about the “intersection of technology and sexuality.” Roth said that, “I’m particularly interested in how things like masculinity are constructed both in and through technology.” Roth added, “Most of my interests are in the construction of gay masculinity.” Roth said that he was tracking how “notions of masculinity” had changed since the gay rights movement began.

Roth said in the same interview that his original plan when he began studying at The Annenberg School was to study video games. Roth said that after learning about how communications encompassed many of his interests, “video games went out the window.” Roth also said that the “beauty of Annenberg is that nobody here really knows what communications means.”

5. In the Wake of the 2016 Presidential Election, Roth Tweeted: ‘I’m Just Saying, We Fly Over Those States that Voted for a Racist Tangerine for a Reason’

Massive anti-Trump protest headed up Valencia St. ❤ San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/GFYQyrAZZD — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) January 21, 2017

In the wake of the 2016 presidential election, Roth tweeted, “I’m just saying, we fly over those states that voted for a racist tangerine for a reason.” Roth also tweeted that he donated $100 to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Roth said that the reason for the donation was because, “We can’t f*** around anymore.”

In another message, Roth referred Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as a “personality-free bag of farts.”

