Adam Rapoport in ‘Brown Face’: Bon Appetit Editor in Chief Called Out for Racist Costume

Adam Rapoport is the Editor in Chief of Bon Appetit magazine. He’s recently come under fire for a racist costume he wore in 2013, which his wife, Simone Shubuck, shared on her Instagram page.

Many employees of the popular food magazine have since spoken publicly about the incident, and about alleged incidents of racism they’ve experienced at the magazine.

Neither Rapoport, nor Shubuck, have given a statement about their costumes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rapoport’s ‘Brown Face’ & Racist Costume Have Inspired Cries From His Employees for His Immediate Resignation

Many employees are calling for Rapoport to resign, now that his 2013 racist photo has resurfaced. But Rapoport has remained publicly quiet on social media. His two most recent photos on his Instagram feed directly address the protests over George Floyd’s murder. One post encouraged editors at Bon Appetit to share with him how “a brand like Bon Appetit should cover the intersection of food and politics.”

Another post of his was the now-famous black square that millions of people posted to Instagram on June 2. The caption reads, “Support, demonstrate, donate if you can. If you need recommendations, here are some of the charities that we at Bon Appetit have been raising funds for…”

Rapoport also wrote a long form statement for the food magazine’s website, titled “Food Has Always Been Political.” In this statement, published May 31, Rapoport wrote, “In recent years, we at BA have been reckoning with our blind spots when it comes to race. We still have work to do. But one thing I know is that our editorial mission—besides recipes and home cooking—is to cover the most important stories of the moment as they relate to food. And as food businesses across the country stand in solidarity with George Floyd and others before him, our mandate could not be more clear.“

Employees are telling another story.

Sohla El-Waylly, a member of the magazine’s Test Kitchen team, released an Instagram story in which she said she was “disgusted” by the photo of Rapoport in “brown face,” and that she has asked for his immediate resignation.

El-Waylly also went on to talk about her own experiences of alleged discrimination during the 10 months she’s worked at Bon Appetit. She said in part,

”I am 35 years old and have over 15 years of professional experience. I was hired as an assistant editor at 50k to assist mostly white editors with significantly less experience than me. I’ve been pushed in front of video as a display of diversity. In reality, currently only white editors are paid for their video appearances. None of the people of color have been compensated.”

This is a developing post and will be updated.