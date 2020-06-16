‘American Patriots’ Event Plans to Retake Seattle Autonomous Zone on July 4

AFacebook event calling for “American Patriots” to retake the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle (CHAZ) is gaining momentum. The event is scheduled for July 4 and has nearly 2,000 RSVPs and more than 15,000 expressing interest as of the time of this article’s publication. Here is what you need to know.

The Event Seeks to Retake CHAZ on July 4, ‘Free the People’ & ‘Tear Down the Illegal Barriers’

The Facebook event is called “American Patriots Retake The Seattle Occupation Zone For America” and it’s scheduled for July 4 at 12 p.m. Pacific. The event’s cover photo reads: “Not Today Antifa” and has references to Berkeley, Portland, Charlottesville, and Boston.

The description reads:

On July 4th, Independence Day,a coalition of patriot groups and all who want to join are going to retake the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone for America. antifa members are illegally occupying public property and terrorizing small businesses in the neighborhood. American patriots have agreed to come together again, remove the barricades illegally obstructing traffic, and free the people in the zone. We will meet at volunteer park throughout the morning and then in the early afternoon march on the CHAZ. You do not need a bike to join. Any and all patriots with all vehicles are coming to this event. We are not going to hurt anybody, break the law etc. We are simply going to tear down the illegal barriers on public property, clean up the mess these communist kids made, and return the police station over to Seattle Police Department control.

The event also adds:

Bikers will use any of multiple staging areas being offered by local patriots with land. They can stage there in safety and then rally together to downtown by noon. Ground troops without bikes will meet in the city of Seattle and rally all morning until noon. Together we will then march and ride to the CHAZ where we will eliminate the unlawful barricades shutting CHAZ out from the United States. We will bring CHAZ back into the fold.

Oathkeepers Are Among the Confirmed Attendees

A number of conservative groups are listed as being part of the event’s “confirmed lineup.” These include:

Prntly

Patriots of Washington

South Sound Patriot

Super Happy Fun America

American Patriots

Washington Patriots Militia

Oathkeepers

The Black Rebel

Club USA

Black Rifle Brotherhood

Prntly, a conservative publication, is listed as the host of the event. At one point, Super Happy Fun America was also listed as a co-host.

The Event Was Originally Called a ‘Bikers for Trump’ Event

An article published by Printly shows an early screenshot of the event from when it was called “Bikers for Trump Retake the Seattle Occupation Zone for America.” At the time, it was scheduled for June 21.

The article about the Bikers for Trump event now links to the Facebook event scheduled for July 4.

At one point, there were rumors that the Hells Angels were going to retake the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, but these rumors were false.

Alexander M. Portelli posted in the Facebook group discussion page on June 15. He wrote:

I am the one who started this. I’m a longtime conservative activist and entrepreneur who lives in Vegas. We have a great team of patriots from many groups putting the event together and sponsoring it though. If they choose to post then they will. We are going to be in Seattle in the beginning of july, and we will march from centurylink field to CHAZ. We will carry flags and play patriotic music, and we will rally right in the center of CHAZ. We mean no violence, and if this is the peaceful block party they say it is, then they will have no issues with us doing so.

He also wrote that they are not seeking donations.

The event is still actively being planned. Late night on June 15, Prntly posted: “If you still wish to help, invite patriots and patriot groups to the event.”

On June 15, Prntly also posted their goals for the event, which is similarly worded to the information on the event page itself, with a few added details:

On July 4th, Independence Day, a coalition of patriot groups and all who want to join are going to retake the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone for America. antifa members are illegally occupying public property and terrorizing small businesses in the neighborhood. American patriots have agreed to come together again, remove the barricades illegally obstructing traffic, and free the people in the zone. Bring American flags. We‘ll meet in Centurlink field all morning on July 4th. We will then march through CHAZ with our flags through the barricades. We will also clean up any vandalism and graffiti that has tarnished statues and monuments. We’ll hold another speech and rally in the center of CHAZ. We will let them know what we think of the Socialism that their councilwoman Sawant says she wants to force on America. We’ll let Antifa know that they will not bully Christians or people of different view points in Seattle ever again. You do not need a bike to join. Any and all patriots with all vehicles are coming to this event. We are not going to hurt anybody, break the law etc. We are simply going to tear down the illegal barriers on public property, clean up the mess these communist kids made, and return the police station over to Seattle Police Department control.”

