FedEx Driver Says He Was Spat on & Called Racial Slur in Ohio

A 23-year-old FedEx driver from Cleveland, Ohio says he was spat on and called a racial slur during a delivery. Brandon Brackins, who is black, said he was delivering a package in the country when the incident occurred, and after, went on Facebook Live to recount the situation.

According to Brackins, a man drove past him while he was unloading a package from the back of his FedEx truck. He described the man as a “hick” and said that the man nearly hit him with his vehicle, and then called him a racial slur and spat on him.

The incident occurred a few weeks after George Floyd’s death, a black man who died in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. Since his death, protests have erupted throughout the country demonstrating against racism and police brutality.

Brackins started his Facebook Live by saying, “What the f*** is the point of all this protest s**t if it don’t work?”

An emotional Brackins, who was wearing a FedEx uniform in the video, described the incident:

I’m in the country right now and I’m delivering — and I’m sitting at a f***ing stop, and I’m waiting to get out, there’s a lot of cars waiting. As I’m getting the package out the back of the truck, some f***ing hick speeds around me, damn near hit me, called me a n***er and spit on me.

Brackins also said, “Racism is alive. If any of you ever had to go through that s**t firsthand…” The entire video is over six minutes long and you can watch it below:

Signs Are Being Sold in Lisbon to Show ‘Solidarity & Support’ for Brackins

During the video, Brackins said he was in the country doing a delivery. Lisbon, Ohio, is around 90 miles south of Cleveland. Lisbon residents have started a campaign to sell signs that read “Hate Has No Home Here” to show “solidarity and support” for Brackins.

One resident wrote: “We want to plaster Lisbon with these to show ALL are welcome here and to also send a message to the racist idiot who assaulted this young man.” She also said that some of the proceeds from the signs will go to a charitable organization of Brackins’ choice.

FedEx Is Dedicating Its Social Media Platforms to Empower Communities to ‘Learn, Lead & Take Action’

FedEx has not publicly addressed the incident. Heavy reached out to the company regarding the incident with Brackins but did not immediately hear back. On June 12, FedEx posted a statement about inclusivity and equality on Twitter with the caption: “The conversation about treating people with respect, dignity, and acceptance is one that is necessary and one we must keep going. And now, more than ever, it is a priority.”

The statement reads: “Organizations dedicated to inclusion play a vital role in achieving an equal and just society. Our role as a company is to help strengthen that work. We are proud of the missions and initiatives we support that are promoting, inclusion, teaching acceptance, and providing advancement for the African American community.”

The organization stated that in the coming weeks it will be dedicating its social media platforms to “raising their voice and empowering communities to learn, lead and take action.”

