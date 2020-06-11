California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Today, Including Skyline & More

Many people in California are keeping a close eye on fires now that it’s fire season again. A fire is currently burning near Jamul in Lawson Valley called the Skyline Fire, but there are other fires in the state too. Here’s a look at the latest wildfires in California on June 11. The first section of this story will show interactive maps for the state and the second section will detail updates on specific fires. The map above is from CalOES.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

A number of interactive fire maps below can help you stay updated on the latest details about California fires. Don’t rely on just one map, since details can change quickly and some maps will have fires listed that others do not.

A good interactive map to follow is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or change settings to only show Inciweb fires. It should be noted that Inciweb fires are not always the same as wildfires reported on by CalFire.

Another helpful interactive map is provided here from Ca.gov. A screenshot is below.

A new interactive fire map is below, provided by UCANR.edu here. A live version is below. You may need to click “OK” before you can view the map to indicate you’re not using it as an evacuation resource. This map below is one of the more detailed fire maps for California.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services also has an interactive map of red flag warnings and new and active fires. The map is here. This map is updated every weekday morning, so it’s not always the best for emergency planning but is still informative.

Below is a list of individual fires in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on June 11, 2020

Cedar Central Prescribed Burn

Inciweb notes: “Fire staff completed ignitions on the last segment of the Cedar Central Prescribed Burn unit on Monday, May 25, 2020, for a total of 245 acres treated since Sunday. With ignitions complete, firefighters will continue to patrol the area as vegetation inside the unit self-extinguishes.”

These are burns purposefully set to help mitigate unexpected wildfires later.

Elizabeth Fire

The Elizabeth Fire is 275 acres and 70% contained. There are currently no evacuations or road closures as of June 11. Updates will be posted at VC Emergency. The fire is in Ventura County, north of Ventura, near Elizabeth and Foothill Road.

India Fire

Day 3 of heavy smoke out of @MCIWPendletonCA as the #Woodfire and #Indiafire (75% contained) continue to burn. Smoke is visible from the area fwys (5 and 15). @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/82g0hVxnp7 — Brian Douglas (@BrianDouglasKNX) June 11, 2020

This fire started June 9 and the cause is under investigation. It was on Camp Pendleton Base near Roblar Road and Basilone Road. The fire is still listed as active, according to CalFire.

#IndiaFire 75% contained still 1100 acres burned. No threats to personnel or structures. CPFD continues to monitor other impact area fires. https://t.co/HB4BOH8fqA — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 11, 2020

According to Camp Pendleton, the fire is 75% contained and 1,100 cares in size. There are not threats to personnel or structures.

June Lightning 2020

These are a series of lightning strikes in a particular area that caused fires, as listed on Inciweb’s map. They total six acres from earlier in June.

Kern River Ranger District Prescribed RX

Inciweb notes: “Preparation work has started on the Shirley Loop broadcast burn on Greenhorn Mountain, located just south of the Shirley Meadow Ski Area with plans to burn approximately 67 acres this week. This prescribed burn has been divided into manageable pieces, from 30-100 acres. (Plans call for 350 acres total within this area)… Be advised smoke will be visible from most communities surrounding Isabella Lake. Use caution when driving.”

Klamath NF Winter RX Burning

Inciweb notes that prescribed fires in this region are actually postponed until further notice, even though it’s listed on the map.

Lime Fire

This fire is 450 acres and 20% contained as of June 11. The cause is under investigation. It’s located west of Lake Piru near Lime Canyon Road and Piru Canyon Road. Firefighters are building and improving containment lines. Updates are here.

Evacuation warnings were put in place for Piru campground and Piru Canyon from Piru Lake to Orchard Road. Piru Canyon Road is closed. VC Emergency noted the evacuation order below as of June 10 at 12 p.m. Updates will be posted at VC Emergency. You can see the full map here. The yellow outlined area below is a mandatory evacuation.

SHF Lightning Fires 2020

Inciweb has grouped these together. Many are out, and a 15-acre fire has been 100% contained and is almost out. These are from lightning storms and are listed on Inciweb’s map.

Skyline Fire in Lawson Valley Fire Near Jamul

The Skyline Fire in Lawson Valley near Jamul is now 20 acres in size. It just started on June 11.

An evacuation order has been issued for Skyline Truck Trail and parts of the roads were closed nearby, Fox 5 San Diego reported. This evacuation is for the area between 15600 Skyline Truck Trail and 17700 Skyline Truck Trail.

#SkylineFire in Lawson Valley [update] Evacuation orders are in effect for the area between the 15600 block of Skyline Truck Trail and 17700 block of Skyline Truck Trail. There is a hard road closure on Skyline Truck Trail between Lawson Valley Rd. and Honey Springs Rd. pic.twitter.com/1rErOCwsQY — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 11, 2020

The fire has a “moderate rate of spread” and one structure is threatened as of the time of publication. It began between the 15600 block of Skyline Truck Trail and the 17700 block of Skyline Truck Trail, with a closure between Lawson Valley Road and Honey Springs Road.

You can see a map of the fire’s location below when it was 5 acres in size.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire at the 17000 block of Skyline Truck Trail in Lawson Valley. The fire is reported to be 5 acres. #SkylineFire pic.twitter.com/TYUVYjXels — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 11, 2020

It was first reported about 11:46 a.m. on June 11. It could be threatening homes in Lawson Valley near Jamul, NBC 7 reported.

#SkylineFire in Lawson Valley [update] The fire is continuing to grow at a moderate rate of spread, there is a structure threat in the area. pic.twitter.com/JxyeZncmgA — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 11, 2020

You can stay updated at Cal Fire San Diego’s Twitter. CalFire’s webpage for the fire is here.

Smoketree Fire

Crews now have 80% containment on the #SmoketreeFire. Great work by these all the fire crews with @BLMca, @CAL_FIRE & @PalmSpringsFire!! #DOIDelivers https://t.co/rtInnBHUrn — Bureau of Land Management California (@BLMca) June 5, 2020

This fire, first reported on June 2, is at East Murray Canyon Road and S. Toledo Ave. in Riverside County. The cause is under investigation. Cal Fire last updated details about the fire on June 6, listing it as still active. As of June 5, it was 80% contained.

Soda Fire

This fire is 1,672 acres and 80% contained as of June 11. It’s in California Valley in Sal Luis Obispo County, at Highway 58 and Soda Lake Road.

According to Cal Fire SLO, the fire was caused by a trailer losing a tire while being pulled on Highway 58. Neither solar plant was damaged, but several out buildings were destroyed.

#SodaIC (UPDATE) @CALFIRE_SLO Investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be a trailer losing a tire while being pulled on Hwy. 58 near Soda Lake Rd. Neither of the solar plants were damaged and several out buildings were destroyed. pic.twitter.com/LRqhmbWp7z — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 11, 2020

Forward spread has stopped, according to CalFire. CalFire is sharing updates with the hashtag #SodalC.

