Elijah McClain: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Almost a year after his death, Elijah McClain’s death is making headlines. The 23-year-old unarmed black man died last year after having contact with Aurora Police Department officer, according to Newsbreak. After the deaths of unarmed black men George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, McClain’s family is joining the calls for justice and demanding that the policemen involved in his case, Nathan Woodyard, Jason Rosenblatt and Randy Roedema, be formally charged with his death.

According to Patch, on the night of August 24, 2019, McClain was walking home from a local convenience store wearing a ski mask due to having anemia and getting cold easily. Someone called 911 and said that they saw him looking suspicious and flailing his arms while walking down the street. When police officers arrived, they told McClain to stop and he refused and told the officers “I have a right to go where I am going,” in the YouTube video of the encounter (which you can see below). When the officers approached to physically stop him McClain said: “I am going home. … Leave me alone,” and “Let me go. No, let me go. I am an introvert. Please respect my boundaries that I am speaking.” He was then put into a chokehold for 15 minutes. Paramedics were called to assist the police and injected McClain with ketamine to sedate him. On the way to the hospital, he had a heart attack and went a coma. He later died on August 27, 2019. The police officers are still employed and were never criminally charged.

Here’s five facts you need to know about McClain’s death.

1. McClain Said He Couldn’t Breathe While Being Restrained

Body Worn Camera Regarding the In-Custody Death of Elijah McClainThis is the Body Worn Camera footage from the August 24, 2019 contact with Elijah McClain. After a struggle Mr. McClain was transported to a local area hospital. Upon arrival at the hospital he was admitted and subsequently placed on life support. Sadly, several days later Mr. McClain was taken off life support. This content may be disturbing to some, viewer discretion is advised. 2019-11-23T02:08:25Z

The body cam video was uploaded to the Aurora Police Department’s YouTube page and in the video McClain can be heard pleading with police to not be so violent with him. At one point, he was heard saying “I can’t breathe,” similarly to George Floyd and Eric Garner. During their struggle, the officer’s body cam was knocked off of him but McClain could be heard saying “Ouch, that really hurts,” “I’m so sorry” and “I don’t have a gun. I don’t do that stuff.” McClain also vomited several times while in police custody. The body cam footage is above.

2. McClain’s Family’s Change.org Petition Has Over 2.2 Million Signatures

Elijah McClain: Aurora police officers will not face criminal charges in man’s altercation, deathThe officers involved in Elijah McClain’s confrontation and arrest will not face criminal charges, according to a letter released by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Friday evening. 2019-11-23T05:49:04Z

The McClain Family started a Change.org petition to call for the officers involved in his death to be prosecuted and for the entire incident to be investigated again independently. According to the petition, the officers used excessive force unnecessarily.

“He is laying on the ground vomiting, he is begging, he is saying, ‘I can’t breathe’,” his lawyer Mari Newman said. While he was in custody, the petition claims that one of the officers told McClain ‘Don’t move again. If you move again, I’m calling in a dog to bite you’.”

Adams County District Attorney Dave Young found that Woodyard, Rosenblatt and Roedema should not face criminal charges after an investigation in November 2019, the Denver Post reported.

“From the officers’ perception, it went from an investigatory stop to a potential life-threatening incident, and it certainly raised the officers’ use of force,” Young wrote in a letter to Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz. “Under the circumstances of this investigation, it is improbable for the prosecution to prove cause of death beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury. … Consequently, the evidence does not support the prosecution of a homicide.”

The family hopes to get three million signatures in total.

3. The Aurora Police Department Has Banned Carotid Pressure Holds

What exactly is a chokehold?Martin Savidge spends the day finding out what a chokehold is and why police use it. More from CNN at http://www.cnn.com/ To license this and other CNN/HLN content, visit http://collection.cnn.com/ or e-mail cnn.imagesource@turner.com. 2014-12-05T03:44:01Z

This month, lawmakers banned the police department from using the carotid choke hold after McClain’s death led to the Aurora police department being under fire, the Sentinel Colorado reported. On June 9, the Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson ordered a ban on the chokeholds.

Councilperson Juan Marcano said in a statement that he feels it’s crucial to put together a code of rules regarding the use of the carotid pressure ban to ensure its impact.

“While we appreciate her moving on this, we feel it is important to codify these bans so they cannot be rolled back by a change in department leadership and so that our community knows where council stands on the matter,” he said.

4. A Former Police Officer was Hired to Investigate McClain’s Death & Fired a Day Later

Aurora removes investigator in Elijah McClain caseMayor Coffman announced Wednesday that they just removed the attorney investigator, Eric Dagle, because he's a former officer who has defended police previously. Share something cool with us: Website: http://www.9news.com/features/next-wi… Email: next@9news.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nexton9NEWS Twitter: https://twitter.com/nexton9news #HeyNext 9NEWS: http://www.9news.com/ 9NEWS YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/9newsdenver 2020-06-11T01:49:09Z

One day after Aurora City Manager Jim Twolmby announced that attorney Eric Daigle was hired to investigate McClain’s death, he was let go. The Denver Post reported that city councilmembers were concerned about Daigle conducting the investigation because he is a former Connecticut police officer.

“I hear and understand Council’s concerns—as well as the community’s—about the individual that was hired to conduct the review,” Twombly said in a statement on June 10. “Therefore, I have canceled Mr. Daigle’s contract and will be meeting with the Council as soon as possible to determine our next steps initiating a new review.”

Daigle was hired unbeknownst to the McClain family, their lawyer and the city council.

Review of the Elijah McClain Case The selection of the investigator to conduct an external review of the Elijah McClain case was decided earlier by the City Manager, that contract has been terminated and another individual will be selected by the Mayor and the City Council. — Mayor Mike Coffman (@AuroraMayorMike) June 10, 2020

5. McClain Enjoyed Volunteering at Animal Shelters

On his lunch break from his job as a massage therapist, McClain would visit a nearby animal shelter and play his violin for the animals while in their cages. According to Colorado Music, he played music for them because he thought they were lonely and the music would calm them.