Rep. Matt Gaetz Introduces His ‘Son,’ Nestor Galban, to the World

Nestor Galban is Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “son,” the Florida congressman said in a June 18 tweet.

The Republican congressman tweeted a photo of he and Galban, 19, together adding, “For all those wondering, this is my son Nestor. We share no blood but he is my life. He came from Cuba (legally, of course) six years ago and lives with me in Florida. I am so proud of him and raising him has been the best, most rewarding thing I’ve done in my life.”

Galban responded to the tweet saying, “I love you, keep up the good work, we all support you and love you!” Rep. Gaetz said that he had been “triggered” into revealing Galban as his son because “a fellow congressman diminished the contributions of Republicans because we don’t raise non-white kids.” The day before Rep. Gaetz’s announcement, he had been involved in an exchange with Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on police reform.

Galban Said That He Wanted His Relationship With Rep. Gaetz to Remain a Secret Because He Wanted a ‘Normal Life’

Galban said in a separate tweet after Rep. Gaetz’s message, “I wanted as a secret before because I wanted to have a normal life without any of y’all getting in it. But now I’m 19 and I old enough to handle it.” Galban also tweeted, “Matt is the best dad/mentor anyone could ever ask for, he has taught me a lot, and I’m thankful to have him in my life.”

According to Galban’s Facebook page, he is from Havana, Cuba. Galban said that he graduated from Choctawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, in 2019. Rep. Gaetz previously represented Fort Walton Beach-area in the Florida House of Representatives. Galban is Facebook friends with one person who shares his last name, a woman who lives in Montevideo, Uruguay.

The last post on Galban’s Instagram page shows him in formal wear with other high school-age people. In the bio section of his page, Galban writes, “GOD above all.” Galban maintains a profile on Letgo, an application that allows users to buy from, sell to and chat with others locally. Galban’s profile on that page shows him with Rep. Gaetz.

Rep. Gaetz’s Sister Said That Galban ‘Lost His Mother’ at 12

On the same day that Rep. Gaetz publicly acknowledged Galban, the congressman’s sister, Erin Gaetz, posted a photo of the teenager on Twitter. The caption read, “Christmas Eve 2013. Nestor and Rep. Santa Claus (R-North Pole).” Erin Gaetz later said on Twitter that Galban “came into” the family’s life when he was 12 years old. Erin Gaetz also said that Galban “lost his mother” at that time and that he did not speak English. She added, “Matt has been an incredible father to Nestor, who just graduated from high school and will be attending college in the fall. So proud of them both.”

Galban Posted a Photo Showing Him With Donald Trump Jr. in August 2019

In August 2019, Galban posted a photo showing him with Rep. Gaetz and Donald Trump Jr. Galban wrote in the caption, “Another day in the city. #NewYorkCity.” The location tagged in the photo was “The Trump Organization.” In May 2014, Rep. Gaetz and Galban were pictured on then-Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi’s website after a visit to her head office.

In January 2020, shortly after President Donald Trump was impeached, Galban responded to a person on Twitter accusing the president of being a “criminal.” Galban tweeted, “And Hilary Clinton isn’t?” When someone responded by saying, “She isn’t,” Galban replied, “Prove it.”

Rep. Gaetz posted a photo of Galban in March 2016 on his official Facebook page. The caption read, “It was great working with local students Sofia Burleson and Nestor Galban in Tallahassee this last week. They were fantastic House pages!”

Also, this may be tough for @mattgaetz and I to admit, but Nestor is definitely the best athlete in the family! pic.twitter.com/R5YvkS2nC0 — Erin Gaetz (@ErinGaetz) June 18, 2020

