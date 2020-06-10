Spike Lee Reveals Thoughts on President Trump & ‘Defund Police’ [VIDEO]

There probably isn’t one person more outspoken in Hollywood than Director, Spike Lee.

The diehard New York Knicks fan checked in on Off The Rails on SiriusXM’s TODAY Show Radio yestrday and in an interview with Al Roker, he discussed ongoing protests against police brutality and racism. “I think that the young people, especially our young generation of white sisters and brothers, they’re joining us,” said Lee.

Lee also detailed how how he hasn’t seen such a strong movement since growing up in the 1960s. “I haven’t seen that since I was growing up in the 1960s in Brooklyn,” he said.

“So I don’t think this is a fad. I don’t think that this is something people think is hip and cool to be doing. People are out here in the streets and they mean business.…People want changes.”

During yesterday’s interview, Spike Lee also warned that the “defund the police” terminology could really damage the cause. “Now it gets tricky when they say ‘defund the police,'” he said.

“Because people are not thinking like ‘we don’t need police officers.’ We need police! Let the record state, I’m telling my brother Al Roker we need police, but we need a police system that is just. And it’s so hard with the police unions. I mean they protect their guys, they protect that blue no matter what. And so that has to be dealt with. …They have to be careful with the words because already this guy is running with that. You know the guy I’m talking about. Agent Orange.”

For those tardy to the party: Spike Lee is referring to United States President Donald Trump and he notes that he’s not pleased with him.

“He’s trying to twist the narrative like they did with Kaepernick and the kneeling,” he said.

“Trying to say that was about disrespecting the flag, but that wasn’t it at all. We’ve got to be careful what we say because one or two wrong words, they’ll twist that thing around and the narratives change. I don’t think people are saying we don’t need police at all, but ‘defund the police’ – I think there [could] be better terminology.”

Lee has been outspoken about President Trump for a while. Last month on Sirius Radio, he noted that New York state governor, Andrew Cuomo should run for President for the United States this fall. “I’m proud that he’s my governor,” he said.