Granite City Rapper YBC Bam Shot Dead at 18

YBC Bam, the Granite City, Illinois, rapper, has died following a shooting on June 4. He was 18 years old. YBC Bam’s real name was Sean Williams. Granite City is located 10 miles north of St. Louis, Missouri.

On June 5, a post on YBC Bam’s Instagram page showed a photo of the slain rapper with his mother. The caption on the photo read, “I love you baby boy! I’m going to truly miss my mini me, my twin! A part of my 💔is broken! #RIHBAM.” Heavy has reached out to YBC Bam’s management for comment on the rapper’s death. Among those paying tribute to YBC Bam in the comments section of that post are Ohio State University basketball star E.J. Liddell and University of Kentucky basketball commit Cam’Ron Fletcher as well as rappers Zay Hilfigerrr and St. Louis hip-hop star Luh Kel.

Southern Illinois hip-hop platform 619 Hip-Hop tweeted that it was “reported” that YBC Bam had been shot dead in Granite City, Illinois. Local media reports show that there was one shooting in Granite City on June 4. KMOV reports that the shooting took place along the 2500 block of Madison Ave.

Police investigating shooting in Granite City. pic.twitter.com/KptHB0dhqN — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 5, 2020

Fox St. Louis reports that the shooting took place around 10:00 p.m. The station’s report says that one man was found dead at the scene. The deceased man was found “in a truck behind a home.” The station’s report adds that authorities have one person in custody and are searching for two others. The Alton Telegraph reports that the deceased man died at Gateway Regional Medical Center. The newspaper adds that the shooting is being investigated by the Major Case Squad of the Greater St. Louis Area and the Granite City Police.

YBC Bam had more than 30,000 followers on his Instagram page. The rapper went by the moniker Alejandro Sosa on his profile. Alejandro Sosa is the name of one of the antagonists in the 1983 movie, Scarface. According to YBC Bam’s Spotify page, he released one album, Life of a Yungin’, during his career. The majority of YBC Bam’s listeners were in St. Louis, Chicago and East Saint Louis. On his Twitter page, YBC Bam gives his location at Madison, Illinois. YBC Bam’s final tweet came on June 3. It read, “BLACK POWER!”

At the time of his death, YBC Bam was in a relationship with a woman named Ashaia Rivera. Rivera paid tribute to the slain rapper on her Instagram story saying:

Y’all don’t know him how I know him and he was just so f****n perfect in my eyes I can’t believe God let this happen. I’m so angry and hurt. My blood is boiling i love him so much this boy is my backbone/rod/bestfriend/first love and now I’m forced to let all that go. We so close I can feel him he is apart of me and I just feel his anger.

