Henry Eugene Washington: Suspect Identified in Bothell Shooting

Henry Eugene Washington is the suspect in the fatal shooting of a Bothell, Washington, police officer Jonathan Shoop. Another officer was wounded. Washington, 37, is a Texas native.

Kiro 7 identified Washington as the suspect after Washington was “found trying to get down from the rooftop of a business and was arrested about 3:20 a.m” on July 13.

Shoop died after a July 13 pursuit following a traffic stop in Bothell, Washington. A press conference was held on July 14 regarding the incident, and Bothell PD Captain Mike Johnson confirmed one officer was dead, with another officer at Harborview Hospital for treatment.

Police posted a statement confirming Shoop’s death on July 14:

It is with a very heavy heart that we identify our fallen officer. Officer Jonathan Shoop was shot while attempting to stop a violator vehicle on July 13th at around 9:40 PM. Officer Shoop died from his wounds at the scene. Jonathan Shoop started his law enforcement career at the Bothell Police Department on June 3rd, 2019 after serving in the United States Coast Guard. Jonathan was a dedicated officer who served the City of Bothell with professionalism and compassion. Jonathan was well-liked amongst his peers and throughout the community. Officer Jonathan Shoop will be dearly missed. Officer Shoop is survived by his fiancé, his mother, and his two brothers.

Washington Was Booked in King County Jail on Suspicion of Homicide

Washington was booked on suspicion of homicide, according to King County Jail records.

Records show he was also booked on an assault charge, a charge of resisting arrest, and a vehicular assault charge on July 14 by the King County Correctional Facility, and was denied bail.

Washington was initially apprehended on a nearby rooftop by police, after Bothell officers responded to a traffic stop on Bothell Way Northeast around 9:40 p.m on July 13. Washington allegedly ending up in hiding on the roof after he led police on a short car chase before he got out and started running.

UPDATE: Subject suspected of fatally shooting Bothell Police Officer has been taken into custody without incident. Subject was located hiding on a rooftop near the scene. — Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) July 14, 2020

Washington Was Arrested After His Mother Posted About the Crime on Facebook

The Post Millennial reported that a Facebook post where a woman asked “for prayers for her son, who had just called her and admitted to killing an officer, and wounding another,” was written by Washington’s mother, Carolyn.

The Facebook post read, “in shock My son killed a police officer and wounded another one Asking for PRAYER.”

The original tweet was not found on Carolyn Washington’s page, but The Post Millennial showed a screenshot.

In one comment on the post by Carolyn Washington, she described her son as being in a hit and run. “Was a chase after a hit and run he got out started running they start shooting so he started shooting back,” she wrote.

Washington Reportedly Told a Dispatcher He was ‘Going to Call His Mother’ After the Shooting

Bothell suspect called a Arizona hospital “Henry Washington called said he killed an officer …..and then he hung up and said hes gonna call his mother” pic.twitter.com/mRWgBLf3v3 — SacKat (@sachibub10) July 14, 2020

Archived police radio scanner audio from Broadcastify.com the night of the shooting and Washington’s arrest reveals the suspect called a hospital in Arizona before he was taken into custody, and someone at the hospital called authorities in Washington.

A dispatcher on the call says, “hospital in Arizona, Henry Washington called, said he’d killed an officer, needs to go to the hospital, and then he hung up. Said he was going to call his mother.”

Washington Posted His Support for ‘Black Lives Matter’ on His Facebook Page

According to his Facebook page, Washington is from Fort Worth in Texas. His page says he is self-employed and attended the University of Phoenix.

He is also in a relationship according to Facebook. One person commented on his relationship status following the shooting, writing, “in a relationship with your cell mate!”



A Facebook profile picture uploaded July 4 includes a “Black Lives Matter” frame.

In another upload on February 1, Washington brandishes what appears to be a machete as another man points a gun at the camera.

Several people commented on a Facebook video posted in May, including one who said, “your facebook will be stagnant from here on out for the rest of your life. Such a great feeling knowing you got caught.”



