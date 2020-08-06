Claudia Conway Claims Mother Kellyanne Conway Had Her Arrested

Claudia Conway, one of Kellyanne Conway’s four children, has been at odds on social media with her mother who serves as a senior counselor to President Donald Trump. The two got into a fight on Claudia’s TikTok video in late July, and now Claudia, 15, claims that mother had her arrested for making “false statements” about her online.

Claudia, whose father is George Conway III, shared via TikTok on August 6, “Kellyanne just called me and said I’m putting her life in danger by speaking out and how I’m gonna get arrested again for make false allegations.” The Tik Tok video she posted an hour prior, also alluded to her being arrested. She captioned the clip, “Storytime?”

On Thursday, Claudia, who has over 273,000 followers on TikTok, shared a third video in which she appears to be lying in bed crying. While the song “Bulletproof” plays, she adds text to the video that read, “You think you can hurt my feelings? lol my mom is Kellyanne Conway.”

On Twitter, Claudia caused further alarm for her well-being after she retweeted a comment describing what she said during a Tik Tok Live video. The user online tweeted, “Claudia Conway just went live on TikTok and talked about how her mother has physically and emotionally abused her for years and had her arrested for fake assault charges a few weeks ago… Someone get this girl emancipated STAT.”

claudia conway just went live on tiktok and talked about how her mother has physically and emotionally abused her for years and had her arrested for fake assault charges a few weeks ago…….someone get this girl emancipated STAT — edgar allan poe dameron (@juliananannana) August 6, 2020

Claudia retweeted another comment that read, “It’s sad that Kellyanne chose to raise Trump abandoning her husband and children.”

On Thursday, Claudia appeared to be asking her 177,000 Twitter followers for help. She tweeted, “How do i get in touch with pro bono lawyers?”

Claudia Has Been an Outspoken Advocate Against Trump & Staunch Supporter of the BLM Movement

Despite her mother’s prominent job in Trump’s White House, Claudia has been outspoken on social media with her negative views on the president and showing support for the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. The pinned tweet on her official Twitter page reads, “Reminder that a third-party vote is a vote for Trump!! Don’t feed into the fire. We must get him OUT. I am compelling my younger audience, if you can, to VOTE. every vote counts.”

Claudia also wants to see justice for Breonna Taylor. On June 26, she wrote a lengthy post on Instagram that said, “It has been over 100 days. The three officers involved in her murder, John Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove (and also every law enforcement official involved in the planning or coverup), have not been charged. Just last week, Brett Hankison was finally fired. That is only the beginning. This fight will not be over until justice is served for Breonna Taylor.”

Claudia’s Father George Asked The Media Not To Contact His Daughter Directly Following Her Viral Posts



While her father George continues to be massively critical of Trump, after Claudia’s politically tinged videos went viral in July he tweeted asking for the media not to reach out to his daughter.

George said, “To journalists: @kellyannepolls and I do *not* consent to any communications between you and any of our minor children, including our daughter Claudia. So desist. Thank you.”

Despite her public claims of being arrested, as well as emotional and physical abuse, Claudia has also asked media to stay away. She tweeted on August 6, “TO ALL JOURNALISTS/REPORTERS/ANYONE IN THE MEDIA: DO NOT USE MY TRAUMA AS A MEANS FOR PUBLICITY OR PROFIT. IT’S SICKENING. I AM 15 YEARS OLD. EXPLOITING A MINOR PUBLICLY IS DISGUSTING.”

