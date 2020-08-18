COVID-19 Stimulus Check Deadline: Are You Missing a $1,200 Check?

If you’re eligible for a stimulus check and are still waiting on your money, the IRS is reopening the registration period so that people who have not received their money can still submit their information and receive a check.

The first step is to double-check you qualify for a stimulus check. Under the CARES Act, eligible Americans can receive $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 per married couple. Those with dependents under age 17 are also eligible to receive $500. This includes those who are recipients of Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, Railroad Retirement, Veterans Affairs Compensation, and Pension benefits, according to CNBC. The IRS says that $500 payments for dependents will be issued by mid-October.

If you are sure you’re eligible for a payment but still haven’t received yours, the first step is to use this Get My Payment link to enter your banking and direct deposit information.

If the Get My Payment application reflects that you are receiving a check, it’s worth noting that your payment could come as a debit card. Debit cards will arrive in a plain white envelope from “Money Network Cardholder Services,” according to the IRS website.

Fox Business points out that a number of individuals who are still awaiting money are missing $500 for dependents. These individuals can use the non-filers tool from August 15 to September 30.

Those Who Did Not File Taxes in 2018 or 2019

If you did not file taxes in 2018 or 2019, then you should use the non-filer tool to claim your stimulus payment.

According to the IRS, the non-filer tool should be used by those who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 and don’t receive Social Security retirement, survivor benefits, supplemental security income (SSI), Railroad Retirement benefits, or Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefits. They add that if you received any of the aforementioned benefits and do not have dependents under age 17, then you do not need to use the non-filers tool.

As the IRS website points out, using the non-filers tool instead of filing your 2019 return could “slow down the processing of your tax return and receiving any tax refund.”

In general, the following individuals should use the non-filers tool: if you are a US citizen or permanent resident, if you had a gross income that did not exceed $12,200 for 2019, and those who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 and were not otherwise required to file a federal income tax return for 2019.

If Your Check Was Lost or Stolen

According to Forbes, those who believe their check was lost or stolen must request a “payment trace”.

They write that this request should be made by those who received a Notice 1444 from the IRS and/or those who use the IRS Get My Payment app and it shows your payment was issued but you have yet to receive it in the mail.

A payment trace can be requested by calling the IRS at 1-800-919-9835.

You can also fill out this form, and write EIP on the top of Sections I, II. Forbes adds, “Finally, when completing Number 7 under Section I, you’ll want to check the box that says ‘individual’ in order to signify the type of return, and you’ll enter ‘2020’ as the tax period while leaving the date you filed your taxes blank.”

Fox Business reports that those who provide their information on time can expect payments by mid-October.

