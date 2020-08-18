COVID-19 Stimulus Check: Does Joe Biden Support Monthly Payments?

Joe Biden has chosen Senator Kamala Harris to be vice president on his presidential ticket, after months of speculation. Biden’s decision has inspired speculation over where he stands on stimulus relief, among other issues, chiefly because of how extreme Harris’ own stance is on the issue.

The Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act, introduced by Harris and two other senators in May, is a proposal that would send $2,000 per month to individuals and $4,000 to married couples who file jointly, along with an additional $2,000 per child, up to three children. Any individual earning under $120,000 would be eligible; the payments would be reduced for income over $100,000 for individuals or $200,000 for married couples. The payments would be phased out by 10% of any amount over these limits.

So does Biden support this plan to send Americans monthly payments until the pandemic is over? Does he support the retroactive nature of the bill?

It’s not clear. Biden has said very little on the topic of stimulus payments throughout his campaign trail. He hasn’t said much more ever since he tapped Harris to be his running mate.

Here’s what you need to know:

Biden Supports an Additional Stimulus Check ‘Should Conditions Require’ it

People are losing their homes. Millions have already lost their paychecks. Our country is in crisis. The virus isn’t taking a break — Republicans shouldn’t either. The House did their job. President Trump, bring the Senate back and pass a relief bill. Now. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 14, 2020

Biden’s official website indicates he would do the following to remedy the pandemic-induced crisis in America:

Provide another stimulus check “should conditions require”

Forgive $10,000 per person of federal student loans, minimum

Increase monthly Social Security checks by $200 each

Offer emergency paid sick leave to every American worker

Ensure that no one has to pay out of pocket for COVID-19 testing, treatment, or any future relevant vaccine

Provide “all necessary fiscal relief”

Biden has not been specific regarding the amount, eligibility requirements or frequency of future stimulus payments.Jeff Stein of The Washington Post wrote, “Biden’s campaign has largely deferred to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) on the specifics of coronavirus stimulus legislation.”

Biden’s economic plan does acknowledge the possibility of stimulus payments, saying a proposal “could include cash payments to working families,” but that’s as specific as the former vice president has gotten so far.

Biden’s silence has inspired hundreds of thousands of people to sign a petition demanding he publicly endorse a plan like Harris’ that would provide a form of universal basic income until the crisis is over. As of August 16, the petition has over 373,000 signatures.

As for Harris, she publicly supported her monthly payment plan throughout the summer. However, she has not made a public statement about stimulus checks since she was selected to be Biden’s running mate.

Who Would Be Eligible for Harris’ Stimulus Proposal?

Any individual earning under $120,000 or couple earning under $240,000 jointly would be eligible for Harris’ stimulus payments. The payments would be reduced for income over $100,000 for individuals, or $200,000 for married couples.

In a webcast interview hosted by The Appeal, Harris addressed fears about how much these monthly payments would cost the U.S. government. She said, per CNBC, “One of the things, first of all, that I find tiring is those who want to suggest, ‘Oh, this is a lot of money,’ when they’re the same people who passed a tax bill benefiting the top 1% and the biggest corporations of America and are going to cause us to face a $1 trillion deficit as a result of it.”

