COVID-19 Stimulus Checks 2: Trump Says the Country Can Live Happily ‘Without It’

President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t sit down personally at the table to get the second stimulus relief package, which includes the second round of COVID-19 stimulus checks, done. Trump reiterated that he wants to “put money in people’s hands,” and he’s gone on the record multiple times in favor of another round of stimulus checks. However, the president also said he thought that the country could live “happily” with or without a second stimulus relief plan.

The reporter told Trump: “There’s absolutely no deal. You’ve been ragging on Democrats constantly, why not come to the table to sit with them? Why not invite them.. if they don’t want to come that’s on them.”

The exchange happened during a press conference by the president in Bedminster, New Jersey, at the Trump National Golf Club. This was the president’s full response:

So, I think we’ve done very well. We’ve had three phases. We’re into phase four. We’ve gotten everything we wanted. And we’ve also gotten a great economy. All you have to do is look at these charts. Our economy is doing good, but we want different things than them. I want money for the people. They want money to bail out Democrat governors and Democrat mayors. My people are doing very good, and my people call me, they are in the office, they call me, they call me. When it’s right, nobody knows the deal better than I do. When it’s right, I’ll meet, but right now it’s not right. They want a trillion dollars to bail out badly run states, they’re Democrat states. Will something happen? Possibly, but I want to tell you the country is doing very well right now. We can live very happily with it, without it. But I’d like to do it because I want to give money to the people. I want to put money into the people’s hands. They want to put money into politician’s hands so the politicians don’t look stupid.

For her part, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blamed stalled negotiations on Trump. She said stimulus package negotiations were “complicated by the complete disarray on the Republican side — as President Donald Trump contradicts his own negotiators and his own position,” according to CNN, which added that she identified one obstacle as Republicans’ refusal to provide state and local governments with the funding Democrats think they need.

The Senate doesn’t return until September 8.

It’s True That Democrats & Republicans Remain About $1 Trillion Apart

It’s true that Democrats and Republicans remain $1 trillion apart if they came to a compromise. Democrats wanted a package worth $3.4 million, and Republicans want a package of about $1.1 million, but Democrats have indicated they’re willing to compromise if Republicans come up $1 trillion. So far, Republicans have shown no desire to do so and Congress went into its summer recess on August 14, not returning until Labor Day, barring some sudden deal that will bring people back to Washington.

According to Forbes, the two sides disagree still on a number of stimulus relief package issues. They include the amount of extended unemployment benefits, the amount of the overall package, and funding to state and local governments. To date, stimulus checks have been considered as part of the larger package. Both sides have indicated they agree on the concept of another round of stimulus checks. They don’t agree on a lot of other things. That’s stalled the approval of second stimulus checks too.

Both sides have generally agreed on the concept of getting a second round of stimulus checks to the American people that follows the same amount guidelines as before: $1,200 and $3,400 for a family of four.

Trump has criticized many aspects of the Democrats’ proposal, most recently the inclusion of money for the U.S. Postal Service because he thinks mail-in voting will be rife with fraud. Democrats are accusing the president of not properly funding the postal service because of his election concerns, which they think are invalid.

“If the Democrats are willing to be reasonable, there is a compromise,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Fox Business, according to Forbes. “If the Democrats are focused on politics and don’t want to do anything that’s going to succeed for the president, there won’t be a deal.”

The Hill reported that Pelosi said on August 13 that Democrats won’t sit back down with Republicans unless they come up by $1 trillion.

“When they’re ready to do that, we’ll sit down,” Pelosi said, according to The Hill. Pelosi described the two sides’ differences as “vast,” saying, “It’s no wonder we have a vast difference because this administration, other Republicans in Congress have never understood the gravity of this situation,” USA Today reported.

Trump Previously Indicated He Wanted the Treasury Secretary to Get $3,400 Checks Ready to Send Out

Trump wrote about COVID-19 stimulus checks on Twitter, writing on August 14 that he had directed the Treasury Secretary to get ready to send “direct payments” to all Americans amounting to $3,400 for a family of four.

I have directed @stevenmnuchin1 to get ready to send direct payments ($3,400 for family of four) to all Americans. DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THIS UP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

“I have directed @stevenmnuchin1 to get ready to send direct payments ($3,400 for family of four) to all Americans. DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THIS UP!” Trump wrote in the tweet, mentioning Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

However, stimulus checks will likely require Congressional approval because Trump didn’t include them in his executive orders relating to stimulus relief and the Constitution gives Congress funding power.

Trump continued, “I am ready to have @USTreasury and @SBA send additional PPP payments to small businesses that have been hurt by the ChinaVirus. DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THIS UP!”

The president added: “I am ready to send more money to States and Local governments to save jobs for Police, Fire Fighters, First Responders, and Teachers. DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THIS UP!”

In his August 8 executive orders press conference, Trump repeatedly criticized Democrats. “We have repeatedly stated our willingness to immediately sign legislation providing expanded unemployment benefits, protecting Americans from eviction, and providing additional relief payment to families,” he said.

Democrats “have refused these offers,” he said, alleging, “What they really want is bail out money for states run by Democratic governors and mayors and run very badly for many many years and many decades in fact. It has nothing to do with the China Virus. It has nothing to do with anything we’ve been talking about.”

He accused Democrats of holding “vital assistance hostage on behalf of extreme partisan demands….Many of the far left policies they’re pushing have nothing to do with what we’ve been working on so hard.”

Trump called the Democrats’ stimulus proposal an “extreme left bill. It’s a bill supported by Biden, who is totally controlled now by the Bernie Sanders’ left wing of the party and in fact he’s gone further left than Bernie Sanders ever dreamed of going.”

Trump accused Democrats of wanting to ban voter ID to “steal the election. That’s what this is all about.” He accused them of seeking “universal mail-in voting which no one’s prepared for.” He said their plan “includes stimulus checks for illegal aliens…They want to have open borders. We don’t want to have open borders.”

He accused Democrats of wanting “mass release of illegal aliens from detention” and “the mass release of inmates including serious felons. How do you like that one? What does this have to do with stimulus, the economy, what does this have to do with the coronavirus?”

