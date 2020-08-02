COVID-19 Stimulus Package May Provide Billions in New PPP Small Business Loans

The new COVID-19 stimulus package may provide billions toward a second round of loans for small businesses via the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP.) The HEALS Act (Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection, and Schools), which was introduced as part of a Senate-backed relief package, would include a second chance at loans and loan forgiveness to help businesses hurt by the coronavirus.

This part of HEALS is called the Continuing Small Business Recovery and Paycheck Protection Program Act. If passed, it could expand business expenses that qualify for forgiveness and provide additional chances at obtaining financial help.

Sen. Marco Rubio introduced the bill on July 27 and it has since been referred to the Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. You can track the bill’s progress and read the bill here. A full PDF of the bill is here.

The Bill Would Expand Loan Forgiveness Eligibility

The bill would expand categories for loan forgiveness to include:

expenses for protecting workers (“means an operating or a capital expenditure that is required to facilitate the adaptation of the business activities of an entity to comply with requirements established or guidance issued by the Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control, or the Occupational Safety and Health Administration during the period beginning on 5 March 1, 2020 and ending December 31, 2020 related to the maintenance of standards for sanitation, social distancing, or any other worker or customer safety requirement related to COVID–19”)

operation expenditures (“a payment for any business software or cloud computing service that facilitates business operations, product or service delivery, the processing, payment, or tracking of payroll expenses, human resources, sales and billing functions, or accounting or tracking of supplies, inventory, records and expenses”),

covered supplier costs (“expenditure made by an entity to a supplier of goods pursuant to a contract in effect before February 15, 15 2020 for the supply of goods that are essential to the operations of the entity at the time at which the expenditure is made”)

expanding covered property damage (“means a cost related to property damage and vandalism or looting due to public disturbances that occurred during 2020 that was not covered by insurance or other compensation”)

And other items listed in the bill.

The bill would also change certain aspects of when to apply for forgiveness and the period in which forgiveness is eligible.

For example, all borrowers who receive $150,000 or less would have their loan forgiveness if they signed “attestation that the eligible recipient made a good faith effort to comply with the requirements under section 7(a)(36) of the Small Business Act (15 U.S.C. 636(a)(36))” and “for the 3-year period following submission of the attestation under clause 15 (i), retains records relevant to the attestation that prove compliance with those requirements.”

An Addition $190 Billion Would Be Added for Loans, Along with New Requirements

An additional $190 billion would be provided for PPP loans and second draw PPP loans, Forbes reported.

The second-draw loans would also have new requirements, CNBC reported, including being limited to businesses with 300 employees or fewer and at least 50% less gross revenues. If a business’s combined PPP loan would be greater than $10 million, then they cannot get a second loan. The requirement of committing at least 60% of the money to payroll expenses still would exist.

Some believe this could help small and disadvantaged businesses by institution a longer-term, low-interest recovery program, Forbes reported.

The deadline to apply for loans under the current Paycheck Protection Program is August 8, according to the SBA. The original deadline was June 30. The PPP resumed accepting applications on July 6.

