The Dave Laut Murder: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Dave Laut was an Olympic shot-put champion who became even more famous after he was killed by his wife, Jane Laut, who alleged that he had battered her since the beginning of their marriage.

In 2016, Jane was convicted of murder and sentenced to 50-years-to-life, the Ventura County Star reported. Her attorneys were trying as recently as 2019 to get her conviction overturned on the grounds that the prosecutor made misleading statements to the jury.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Dave Laut Was An Olympic Shot-Putter

https://twitter.com/vcstar/status/976252706556915712/

According to an obituary printed in the Ventura County Star, Dave Laut was born December 21, 1956 and became a well-known athlete at Santa Clara High School, which he graduated from in 1975.

According to a Find A Grave memorial, the Ohio native went on to win a gold medal at San Juan’s 1979 Pan American Games, a bronze medal at the Rome’s 1981 IAAF World Cup and make his best throw just two years before the Olympics in Koblenz, Germany – his shot-put throw landed 22 meters. He would eventually go on to win a bronze medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

A June 24, 1984 article in the Los Angeles Times article announced Laut’s Olympic victory this way: “Veteran Laut shows pretenders who you deal with the pressure.” Laut won the shot-put competition in the fifth round.

However, when Laut tried to make a comeback to next year’s Olympics, he suffered a severe injury that wrecked his knees in training, the Washington Post reported. Instead, he began teaching and served as the Athletic Director of the Oxnard Union High School District and the Hueneme High School.

2. Dave & Jane Met In High School

Olympic hero Dave Laut shot six times — his wife pulled the trigger. Was it murder or self-defense? Saturday, 9/8c https://t.co/Y5OR4DBZ15 pic.twitter.com/eTPgNhq7EY — 48 Hours (@48hours) May 25, 2017

According to the Ventura County Star, Dane Laut and Jane – whose last name was then Laubancher – met in high school. He was a popular athlete who was talented in football, track and field and basketball; she was a homecoming queen who was one of the best volleyball players on her team.

The couple dated after high school and married in 1980, the Star reported. When Dave moved back home after injury and took a job at Santa Clara High School, he began working his way up before becoming an athletic director at Hueneme High. In the meantime, the couple adopted a son from South Korea named Michael in 1999.

According to what Laut told 48 Hours, their marriage was a good one until they’d had Michael for five years and the alleged abuse started. “We had happy times,” she said, “Right up ’til Michael was probably 5 was the best time of our marriage. And it just — it just started going downhill. And it — got worse and worse every year.”

However, Dave’s sister in law, Rebecca, refuted that in the Star and said that although their marriage was unhappy, she never saw evidence of physical abuse or heard Jane mention it and instead, mainly heard that she didn’t like how much time Dave was spending away and was fearful of Dave taking Michael away from her.

3. Prosecutors Alleged Jane Killed Dave Over Money

Closing arguments today in the Jane Laut murder trial. The woman accused of killing former Olympian Dave Laut. pic.twitter.com/qyKsaESOd2 — Kelsey Gerckens (@KelseyGerckens) March 22, 2016

The murder took place on August 27, 2009, the Ventura County Star reported. Neighbors Carlos and Esther Anaya heard multiple gunshots from next door. The shots were from Laut’s residence and Jane, according to CBS News, called 911 and said her husband was shot by an intruder.

But later, she would admit that the intruder story was a lie and said that she had shot Dave on purpose. However, she said that the shooting was in self-defense because she was a victim of prolonged physical abuse. Prosecutors did not buy her story.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Rameen Minoui said that Laut had executed her husband when she shot him six times near the head and chest area. The police’s theory of the crime, according to the Post, was that she had “followed Dave into the back yard that night and used a Ruger to shoot him from behind, then she hid the gun in the family’s grandfather clock and called 911 with the story of the intruder.”

Prosecutors instead painted the portrait of a woman obsessed with money and willing to do anything for more. Dotty Laut, Dave’s mother, testified as to how she gave Jane $60,000 over the years in funds for bills and other expenses, according to the Ventura County Star. Minoui also noted that she would be the recipient of $300,000 in life insurance and other benefits if her husband died.

4. During Her Defense At Trial, Laut Alleged She Was A Battered Wife

Neighbors detail fights between Dave and Jane Laut, heard husband cursing at his wife. https://t.co/kOSUpjV3d0 pic.twitter.com/ehgdljeLbM — Ventura County Star (@vcstar) March 5, 2016

Jane Laut told the jury that the death of her husband was based on a struggle for the gun in which it initially went off and she fired shot after shot to keep him down, CBS News reported. “He was trying to get up on his knees when she starts firing. … There was no aiming, no looking,” defense attorney Ron Bamieh said. “If he gets up, she is done and Michael is done. He kept coming and he would not stop.”

Laut said that her husband had beaten and raped her for 30 years, leading her to develop a severe fear of him and multiple mental health issues, including battered women syndrome and post-traumatic distress disorder, the Ventura County Star reported.

On the night that she killed Dave, she said she thought it was the only way to stop him, CBS News reported. “Normally he’d get mad and it would taper off sometimes. But he never stopped all night. He just kept … raging,” she said.

At the height of his rage, Jane alleged that a drunk Dave pushed her against a doorknob and threatened to kill her with his Ruger revolver along with their son Michael and their dogs, CBS News reported. He yelled in her face, she tried to push him outside, they stumbled and she “felt one gunshot go off.” After that, she fired to keep Dave from getting up and coming after her, she said.

Don, Dave Laut’s brother, and his wife, Rebecca, have said it was frustrating having to listen to Jane’s testimony. “I wanted to say to her, ‘I know you are lying … yet we had to sit there day after day and just listen to garbage,'” the Ventura County Star reported. “I wanted to say, ‘Come on Jane. Just tell the truth.'”

Laut’s son Michael testified that even though he was asleep on the night of his father’s death, he recalled Dave having a short temper which he alleged at times, being forced to bear. “I remembered being called a sissy. I couldn’t fully understand everything as a child, but I just knew he always had a short temper. I can remember memories of being afraid and trying to be careful. It really was tough to walk on eggshells because anything could set him off,” he said. He also recalled his mother telling him to go to the computer room and put headphones on and he said that he recalled his father becoming angry at dinner and sweeping food-filled dishes off the table.

5. Laut’s Defense Attorneys Have Been Working To Reverse Her Conviction

In a 116-page filing, attorneys appealing Jane Laut's conviction in the murder of her Olympian husband outline five points they say kept her from a fair trial. https://t.co/UWlAOI2DCq pic.twitter.com/c91ARdG0xY — Ventura County Star (@vcstar) March 21, 2018

Befoe her trial, Jane Laut had turned down five plea deals, the Washington Post reported. However, she told 48 Hours that she wanted people to “know what really happened,” and chose to turn them down. Instead, she was convicted of murder and sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.

Since then, Laut’s attorneys have attempted to get an appellate panel of three judges to reverse the verdict. In their arguments, they said that defense witness experts should have been allowed to explain the battered wife syndrome and post-traumatic stress disorder from years of abuse could have affected Laut’s state of mind at the time of the murder. They also said that some of the prosecutors’ statements were meant”to confuse, distract and mislead” the jury, the Ventura County Star reported.

However, the judges dismissed both of these arguments. The judges described the prosecutors’ comments as “egregious,” but also noted that the judge had ordered the jury to disregard them. In addition, according to the Ventura County Star, the prosecutor and defense attorney were sanctioned by the court during that trial.

The judge also said that testimony on battered women syndrome and post-traumatic stress disorder had been excluded unfairly, but the exclusion was ultimately “harmless” because jurors would have been able to apply the generalized statements experts were making to Jane Laut’s situation without them having to explicitly make the connection.

As a result, Laut’s conviction was ultimately upheld.

